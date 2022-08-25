Maryland Governor at Baltimore Ravens High School

Governor Hogan Joins Kickoff of T. Rowe Price & Baltimore Ravens High School Leadership Institute

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan joined Baltimore area students and parents at M&T Bank Stadium to kick off the third year of the T. Rowe Price and Baltimore Ravens Leadership Institute, which encourages local high school students to engage with their communities and become future leaders. The governor was joined for the event by Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski.

“Congratulations to T. Rowe Price and the Baltimore Ravens on their third and largest class of students, and to all of the incredible future leaders who have been selected for this year’s Leadership Institute,” said Governor Hogan. “ I want to challenge all of you—no matter where life takes you, don’t let anyone tell you that you can’t accomplish something. Cast aside the labels, think outside the box, and there will be no limit to how much you can achieve.”

Students chosen for the Leadership Institute meet four times throughout the school year to complete service projects around the Baltimore area and participate in discussions led by local entrepreneurs and former Ravens players.

Over the last three years, nearly 300 students have completed the Baltimore Ravens Leadership Institute. This year’s class includes a record number of participants.

