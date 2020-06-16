Maryland Gov. Hogan Announces Major COVID-19 Testing Site at Baltimore Convention Center

(STL.News) – Governor Larry Hogan announced today that the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) will begin operating a free COVID-19 testing site at the Baltimore Convention Center beginning Wednesday, June 17.

Patients can schedule an appointment at this site by visiting the “Testing” tab on coronavirus.maryland.gov. Appointments are strongly encouraged in order to reduce wait times and limit risks related to crowding. Walk-in testing will also be offered as long as schedule slots remain available. Testing at the Convention Center site will occur on Wednesdays and Fridays between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m, weather permitting.

“We are strongly encouraging anyone who wants to be tested for COVID-19, and anyone who has been in any large gathering, or who may have been exposed—especially those who are in or around vulnerable populations—to get tested,” said Governor Larry Hogan. “As more people are returning to the workplace, and as more people are beginning to interact with larger numbers of people, testing will become more critical than ever.”

Tests will be provided at no out-of-pocket cost to patients, and no doctor’s order is required at this site. Patients who are tested at the Baltimore Convention Center will be able to get their results within two to five days by receiving a text message or a phone call or by accessing a dedicated online patient portal.

“I applaud the state’s efforts to make testing easily accessible to Baltimore City residents,” said Rev. Kobi Little, president of the Baltimore City NAACP. “The testing fair at the Baltimore Convention Center this Wednesday will be an important way to come together for free testing in a safe, positive, and accessible environment.”

The Baltimore Convention Center testing site is an ideal place for city residents who have taken part in large gatherings, including the recent peaceful demonstrations, to get a test.

Patients will enter the testing site at the intersection of Conway Street and Sharp Street and are asked to bring identification. This is a walk-up site, and it is also wheelchair accessible. Individuals requiring accommodations for a disability can request those when scheduling online. This site cannot accommodate in-vehicle tests.

