Maryland COVID-19 Hospitalizations Drop Below 500, ICU Levels Drop Below 100

ANNAPOLIS, MD (STL.News) Governor Larry Hogan announced that the State of Maryland’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have dropped below 500—another major milestone for the state’s declining health metrics.

In addition, three more casino-based booster clinics open at noon today at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Horseshoe Baltimore Casino, and Hollywood Casino Perryville.

Hospitalizations: 480, ICU: 90. Since peaking last month just below 3,500, Maryland’s COVID-19 hospitalizations have declined by 86%. COVID-19 ICU levels statewide have dropped below 100 for the first time since Aug. 8, 2021.

Positivity Rate: 2.87%. Since peaking last month just below 30%, Maryland’s COVID-19 positivity rate has declined by 90.4%, and is at the lowest level since July 30, 2021.

Case Rate: 10.8/100K. Maryland’s COVID-19 case rate has declined by 95.4% since its Omicron peak, and the state is reporting the country’s second-lowest case rate.

Third VaxCash 2.0 Drawing Next Week. State officials are encouraging Marylanders to get their booster shot in the coming days to be eligible for next week’s $50,000 drawing for the Vax Cash 2.0 Promotion. To date, the state has administered more than 2.1 million booster shots.