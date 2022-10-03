Market Wrap: Bitcoin and Ether Kick Off Week in Positive Territory – CoinDesk

Ether’s (ETH) price increased 3.2% on Monday, on low trading volume when compared with its 20-day moving average for volume. Ether’s recent trajectory has been flat, with prices moving an average of just 1.2% over the prior 10 trading days. Since the Ethereum Network’s transition from proof-of-work to the more energy-efficient proof-of-stake mechanism, ETH’s price has declined 20%. The supply of ETH has increased by 11,000 ETH since the transition, but would have increased by more than 228,000 had the Merge not occurred.