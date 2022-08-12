Marcus Allen Indicted on Robbery, Firearms Offenses

Pittsburgh Felon, Marcus Allen Wells Indicted on Robbery and Firearms Offenses

A resident of Pittsburgh, Pa., has been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh on charges of violating various federal robbery and firearms laws, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today.

The five-count Indictment, returned on August 9, named Marcus Allen Wells, 28, formerly of the City’s Glen Hazel neighborhood, as the sole defendant.

According to the Indictment, on or about Dec. 10, 2021, Wells committed three Hobbs Act Robberies and brandished a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. These robberies are alleged to have happened at a Sunoco on Craft Avenue in Pittsburgh, a Shell gas station on Baum Boulevard in Pittsburgh, and at a Sunoco on Duquesne Boulevard in Duquesne.

Wells is also alleged to have possessed a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon on or about Dec. 16, 2021.

The law provides for a maximum total sentence of life in prison, a fine of $250,000 or both. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed would be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

Assistant United States Attorney DeMarr W. Moulton is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation leading to the Indictment in this case.

An indictment is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today