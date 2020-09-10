Longtime Show Me Cash Player Manuel Romo Guzman Wins $217,000 Jackpot Days After Birthday

MO (STL.News) Manuel Romo Guzman of Bloomfield received a birthday present in the form of a $217,000 Show Me Cash jackpot last month. Guzman used the Quick Pick option and matched all five numbers drawn on Aug. 19 to become the sole winner of the jackpot prize.

The winning numbers drawn on Aug. 19 were: 11, 12, 26, 32 and 33. The winning ticket was purchased at Quick-N-Save, 2861 Themis St., in Cape Girardeau.

Show Me Cash is a daily Draw Game with jackpots that start at $50,000 and grow until won. So far this year, 35 Show Me Cash jackpot winning tickets have been sold, with an average jackpot prize of more than $150,000.

