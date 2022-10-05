Politics

Liz Truss will urge Emmanuel Macron to use ‘the lessons of war’ to solve migration crisis

October 5, 2022
Hattie Francis

LIZ Truss will urge Emmanuel Macron to use “the lessons of war” to solve the spiralling migration crisis today as she meets him for the second time in a month.

The PM will hold another one-on-one as part of a trip to Prague to attend a summit of European leaders.

The PM will meet Emmanuel Macron for the second time in a month
Liz Truss will urge the French leader to use ‘the lessons of war’ to solve the spiralling migration crisis[/caption]

The French-led European Political Community will discuss the conflict in Ukraine, the energy crisis and migration.

Ms Truss will urge nations not to give up on Kyiv.

She will say: “The threat was left to fester for too long.

“Now, at last, we are tackling Putin’s aggression head on.

“And we should take the same approach with other challenges before us — including energy and migration.

“It’s time to address the fundamental causes.”

