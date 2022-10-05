Liz Truss will urge Emmanuel Macron to use ‘the lessons of war’ to solve migration crisis

LIZ Truss will urge Emmanuel Macron to use “the lessons of war” to solve the spiralling migration crisis today as she meets him for the second time in a month.

The PM will hold another one-on-one as part of a trip to Prague to attend a summit of European leaders.

Splash

Alamy

Liz Truss will urge the French leader to use ‘the lessons of war’ to solve the spiralling migration crisis[/caption]

The French-led European Political Community will discuss the conflict in Ukraine, the energy crisis and migration.

Ms Truss will urge nations not to give up on Kyiv.

She will say: “The threat was left to fester for too long.

“Now, at last, we are tackling Putin’s aggression head on.

“And we should take the same approach with other challenges before us — including energy and migration.

“It’s time to address the fundamental causes.”

Most read in The Sun

mol's joy

Pregnant Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury reveal their baby's gender DEAD WRONG

I was left with no money for weeks because my bank thought I was dead…I'm raging SECRET LOVE CHILD

Top BBC star got stripper pregnant then dumped her before she gave birth FROM SOFA TO JUNGLE

Gogglebox star signs up to I'm A Celeb as show returns to Australia NATE GREAT

Emmerdale spoilers: Tracy reveals secret as she romps with Nate Robinson

FLASH VEGAS

Paris Fury shares photo from daughter Venezuela's Vegas-themed 13th birthday



