Liz Truss must call early election to win public support for radical plans, says former minister

LIZ Truss should call an early election to get a new mandate for her radical changes, Nadine Dorries has said.

The former Culture Secretary – previously a backer of the new PM – tore into the Government for ripping up years of work in her department.

Nadine Dorries said the PM should call an early election after revealing a radically different agenda

It came after Ms Truss and Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng faced a chaotic first day of their conference after a screeching u-turn over ditching the 45p tax rate.

Just 24 hours after she said she would stick by her radical mini budget, The Sun revealed the Government would abandon it in the face of furious Tory MPs.

Ms Dorries said there was “widespread dismay” that three years of work has “effectively been put on hold”.

She hit out on Twitter: “No one asked for this.

“C4 sale, online safety, BBC licence fee review – all signed off by cabinet all ready to go, all stopped.

“If Liz wants a whole new mandate, she must take to the country.”

Ms Truss has insisted she won’t be calling an early poll after sweeping into No10 with her new vision for Britain.

At the moment, the next general election has to take place by January 2025.

After Parliament tore up the Fixed Term Parliaments Act earlier this year, the PM has the power to call one when she wants – but won’t do so when Labour are leading so much in the polls.

But allies insisted there were no plans to seek a new mandate from the people.

Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg insisted: “I don’t think there’s going to be an immediate election or a need for one.

He added with a smile: “There’s nothing like a good winter election.”