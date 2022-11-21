Lighthouse to sell Rs 335 crore worth of Nykaa shares

Lighthouse India will sell shares worth Rs 335 crore of via block deal tomorrow at a price band of Rs 180- 183.50 per share.

The Bank of America Corporation is banker to the deal.

After the lock-in expiry earlier in the month, a number of pre-IPO investors have been liquidating the securities held by them. NRI investor Mala Gopal Gaonkar had last week sold 5.75 crore shares of Nykaa at an average price of Rs 175.48 in a deal worth Rs 1,009 crore.

Lighthouse India Fund-III had earlier sold shares in Nykaa worth Rs 525 crore. Other sellers in the past have included Segantiii India Mauritius and American private equity firm TPG.

Nykaa stock, which closed 4.62% lower at Rs 183.55 on BSE today, is down over 57% from its 52-week high.

