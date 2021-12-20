Kansas Department of Revenue Improves Customer Service

Kansas Revenue Department focuses on efficiency, customer service Secretary Mark Burghart, Wichita Eagle
Topeka, KS (STL.News) When Gov. Kelly took office, we began implementing a customer-focused approach. We reexamined the Kansas Department of Revenue’s Division of Vehicles’ past efforts, and implemented changes to increase efficiency. We examined our past relationship with customers and the technologies the Division employed previously, and demanded they be better.
- As a result, the KDOR and its county partners have processed 1,539,358 credentials over the past two years — 156,784 more than the two years prior to Gov. Kelly taking office.
- Under this approach, if an appointment is not set, the typical wait time is 15 minutes. Total transaction times range depending on the transaction. However, a typical driver’s license renewal can be completed in 10 minutes or less.
- The Department will continue using feedback from its customers to gain a better understanding of ways to make the lives of all Kansans — and their interactions with the agency providing these critical services — even better.