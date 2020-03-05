Kalispell woman Carly Deann Halcro sentenced for meth dealing

(STL.News) – A Kalispell woman who admitted bringing methamphetamine from Washington to distribute in Montana was sentenced today to one year and one day in prison and five years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Kurt Alme said.

Carly Deann Halcro, 36, pleaded guilty in November to possession with intent to distribute meth.

U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy presided.

In court records filed in the case, the prosecution said law enforcement received information in April 2018 that Halcro was traveling to Washington to get multiple pounds of meth for redistribution. Halcro traveled to Spokane in June 2018. Law enforcement got a search warrant for Halcro’s vehicle, conducted a traffic stop when she returned to Montana and found about one pound of pure meth in the vehicle. One pound of meth is the equivalent of about 3,624 doses.

Halcro admitted in an interview that she had been receiving pound quantities of meth from a source of supply.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Cyndee Peterson prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a U.S. Department of Justice initiative to reduce violent crime. According to the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reports, violent crime in Montana increased by 36% from 2013 to 2018. Through PSN, federal, tribal, state and local law enforcement partners in Montana focus on violent crime driven by methamphetamine trafficking, armed robbers, firearms offenses and violent offenders with outstanding warrants.

