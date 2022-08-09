Justice Department Awards Nearly $3M in Grants

Justice Department Awards Nearly $3 Million in Grants to the State of Louisiana

U.S. Attorney Ronald C. Gathe, Jr. announced that the Department of Justice’s Bureau of Justice Assistance has awarded $2,986,000 collectively to Louisiana State Police and East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office.

Louisiana State Police was awarded $2,300,000 to be used to initiate and host the first Law Enforcement Symposium, focusing on De-Escalation, Use of Force Tactics, Less Lethal Weapons Uses, and Advanced Scenario Training. These symposiums will be in conjunction with the purchase and deployment of Virtual Reality Scenario-Based training platforms.

East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office was awarded $686,000 to be used for a pilot Rapid DNA program for processing reference samples and single-source crime scene evidence. Rapid DNA provides an opportunity to impact investigations by providing investigative leads in real-time.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today