Justice Department Announces $40 Million in Funding to Advance Community Policing and $5 Million in Funding for the Collaborative Reform Initiative

(STL.News) Today, the U.S. Department of Justice announced the availability of approximately $40 million in funding in Community Policing Development (CPD) grants and roughly $5 million for the Collaborative Reform Initiative. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland first announced the expansion of technical assistance services offered to law enforcement agencies through the Collaborative Reform Initiative in March 2022.

The Community Oriented Policing Services’ (COPS Office) CPD funds are used to help law enforcement implement community policing through the development and testing of innovative strategies; building knowledge about effective practices and outcomes; and supporting creative approaches to preventing crime and promoting safe communities.

The Collaborative Reform Initiative offers a range of intermediary and intensive forms of technical assistance, including targeted assistance following a critical incident, issue-specific reviews and analysis, and in-depth assessments on systemic issues that damage community trust and confidence. Each level of the initiative’s assistance is voluntary and provided at the request of law enforcement agencies.

“Nothing is more important than keeping our communities safe,” said Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta. “Each day, approximately half a million people throughout the United States call 911 for help and there are hundreds of thousands more daily interactions between law enforcement and members of the communities they serve. The funding we are announcing today is critical to the department’s commitment to public safety and best practices in community policing.”

Highlights of the 2022 CPD funding include:

Crisis Intervention Teams (CIT). Up to $10 million will support crisis intervention teams.

De-escalation Training. Up to $15 million will support national level de-escalation training for officers through a network of regional centers.

Accreditation. Up to $8 million to expand state accreditation programs and assist agencies with gaining accreditation will ensure compliance with state and national standards, covering all aspects of law enforcement policies, procedures and practices.

COPS Microgrants. Up to $5 million will support local agencies’ demonstration or pilot projects, known as COPS Microgrants. These projects offer creative ideas to advance crime fighting, community engagement, problem solving or organizational changes to support community policing.

Tolerance, Diversity and Anti-Bias Training. Up to $2 million will support the delivery of tolerance, diversity and anti-bias training for law enforcement officers.

The Collaborative Reform Initiative continuum includes:

A continuation of the Collaborative Reform Initiative Technical Assistance Center (CRI-TAC). Established in 2017, CRI-TAC provides a wide range of targeted technical assistance services and involves a coalition of support and expertise from ten leading law enforcement stakeholder organizations. Through CRI-TAC’s “by the field, for the field” approach, the department facilitates customizable, short-term technical assistance on more than 60 topics. Last year, CRI-TAC worked with over 170 law enforcement agencies. The new initiative will maintain CRI-TAC as its first level of support.

An updated Critical Response. A law enforcement agency experiencing a high-profile event or other special circumstance will be able to reach out to the COPS Office for needed technical assistance. Like CRI-TAC, this program is also customizable and provides flexible assistance to law enforcement agencies in a variety of ways.

Once an agency connects with the Department of Justice, tools will be in place to offer support ranging from after-action reviews, to peer-to-peer exchanges, to data analysis and recommendations, to facilitating discussions with experts. The initiative will maintain the Critical Response program as its second level of support.

An updated Organizational Assessments. This program will offer the most intensive form of support, involving in-depth assessments on systemic issues. Under the new initiative, areas for reform will be addressed with timely, ongoing and actionable guidance. Participating agencies will be provided with the technical assistance they need to accomplish reforms as they are identified.

This program is a voluntary opportunity for an agency that knows it needs to make changes and wants to make changes. The department will prioritize offering this third level of support to agencies that have a clear desire to engage with the model and advance community policing.

The CPD solicitation will close on June 23, 2022, and the Collaborative Reform solicitation will close on July 8, 2022.

The COPS Office is the federal component of the Department of Justice responsible for advancing community policing nationwide. The only Department of Justice agency with policing in its name, the COPS Office was established in 1994 and has been the cornerstone of the nation’s crime fighting strategy with grants, a variety of knowledge resource products, and training and technical assistance.

Through the years, the COPS Office has become the go-to agency for law enforcement agencies across the country and continues to listen to the field and provide the resources that are needed to reduce crime and build trust between law enforcement and the communities served. The COPS Office has invested more than $14 billion to advance community policing, including grants awarded to more than 13,000 state, local and Tribal law enforcement agencies to fund the hiring and redeployment of more than 135,000 officers.

