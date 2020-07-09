Joint Statement from The United States Attorneys for the Northern, Eastern and Western Districts of Oklahoma on McGirt v Oklahoma Supreme Court Ruling

(STL.News) – “As Oklahoma’s United States Attorneys, we are confident tribal, state, local, and federal law enforcement will work together to continue providing exceptional public safety under this new ruling by the United States Supreme Court.”

Timothy J. Downing, United States Attorney for the Western District of Oklahoma

Brian J. Kuester, United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Oklahoma

R. Trent Shores, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Oklahoma

