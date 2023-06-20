JJ Twigs Pizza in O’Fallon Gets Reviewed

St. Louis Restaurant Review published a restaurant review of JJ Twigs Pizza in O’Fallon, MO.

According to the review, each location has independent owners but works together to build the brand without any legal structure to obligate the owners. According to Michael, the owner, “It works well. We respect each other and want to keep the brand alive.” It proves that good people that are honest with each other don’t need contracts.

The O’Fallon location is a locally owned restaurant that the residents love, illustrated by its high online reviews.

Its online reviews as of June 8, 2023, are as follows:

Google – 4.5 Stars with almost 700 online customer reviews

– 4.5 Stars with almost 700 online customer reviews Facebook – 4.5 Stars with 145 votes

– 4.5 Stars with 145 votes Yelp – 4 Stars with 88 reviews

– 4 Stars with 88 reviews TripAdvisor – 4.5 Stars with 41 reviews

The reviews speak for themselves. We have also eaten at this location, and it is an experienced staff, most having worked there for a respectable amount of time.

The owner of this location is Michael Brennan, who started at this location as an employee, but later purchased it from the founders. It is an exciting story. We encourage you to read the review.

Address and phone:

1090 Tom Ginnever Avenue

O’Fallon, Missouri 63366

Phone: 636-379-4446

