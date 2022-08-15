Jacksonville: Timothy Mills Sentenced For Selling Meth

Jacksonville Man, Timothy Mills Sentenced To Federal Prison For Selling Methamphetamine

(STL.News) U.S. District Judge Mary S. Scriven has sentenced Timothy Mills, II (38, Jacksonville) to 12 years and 7 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and for possessing a firearm as a convicted felon. Mills was also ordered to forfeit the firearm. Mills had pleaded guilty on May 24, 2022.

According to facts presented in court, from July to September 2020, Mills conspired with others to distribute methamphetamine within the Middle District of Florida. Mills engaged in several drug transactions during which he sold more than 500 grams of methamphetamine. During one drug transaction in September, Mills, who is a multi-convicted felon, also sold a handgun to an undercover law enforcement officer.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. It was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Craig Gestring.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.

On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today