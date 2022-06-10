Ithaca: William Marshall Sentenced for Gun, Drug Felonies

Ithaca Man, William L. Marshall Sentenced for Gun and Drug Felonies

(STL.News) William L. Marshall, age 40, of Ithaca, New York, was sentenced yesterday to serve 33-months in federal prison in connection with his previous plea of guilty to possessing a loaded semiautomatic handgun as a prior convicted felon, and possessing marihuana with intent to distribute, announced United States Attorney Carla B. Freedman, Matthew Scarpino, Acting Special Agent in Charge, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Buffalo, New York Field Office, and Acting Chief of Police John Joly, City of Ithaca Police Department. Marshall was also ordered to serve a three-year term of supervised release following his release from federal prison.

In addition to his prison sentence, Marshall was ordered to forfeit $34,064.00 in U.S. currency as drug proceeds that were seized by the Ithaca Police Department during the execution of a search warrant at his Ithaca residence on August 18, 2021. Also seized was a Lorcin .380 semiautomatic pistol loaded with seven live rounds. The handgun was reported stolen from Norfolk, Virginia in 2014. Marshall is a prior convicted felon, having been found guilty after trial in 2002 of the New York State felony of Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the First Degree in Tompkins County Court, for which he was sentenced to serve eight (8) years in prison.

This case was investigated by City of Ithaca Police Department and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), with assistance from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), the New York State Police, and the Tompkins County Sheriff’s Department, and was prosecuted as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods by Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard Southwick.

Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts. PSN is an evidence-based program proven to be effective at reducing violent crime. Through PSN, a broad spectrum of stakeholders work together to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in the community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them. As part of this strategy, PSN focuses enforcement efforts on the most violent offenders and partners with locally based prevention and reentry programs for lasting reductions in crime.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today