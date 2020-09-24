Iron Mountain Executes Six Megawatt Pre-Lease with Fortune 100 Customer at AZP-2 Data Center in Phoenix

BOSTON, MA (STL.News) Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), the storage and information management services company, today announced that it has signed a six megawatt data center pre-lease with a U.S.based Fortune 100 customer in Phoenix, Arizona, at its new AZP-2 data center. The lease is expected to commence in the third quarter of 2021. The data center solution met all of the customers’ requirements, including scalable capacity, network proximity to other deployments, and a design that provided flexibility and reliability.

AZP-2 is a hyperscale-ready data center powered by 100% renewable energy. The three-story purpose-built facility will span more than 530,000 gross square feet, and deliver 48 megawatts of total IT capacity at full build out, with campus connectivity to the existing 47 megawatts operating at AZP-1 in Phoenix and AZS-1 in Scottsdale, leveraging the network density of the existing ecosystem.

Including land held for future development, the 40-acre Phoenix campus should support more than 100 megawatts of IT load when fully developed. The highly secure campus offers Iron Mountain Data Center customers access to reliable and energy efficient data center capacity in one of the lowest risk U.S. metros for natural disasters. The addition of this hyperscale lease complements Iron Mountain’s Phoenix data center campus that currently includes a wide range of core retail enterprise and hyperscale colocation customers.

“We are pleased to add a new strategic anchor customer to AZP-2, while providing our customer with a secure, reliable and high-performance data center solution,” said Michael DeVito, Senior Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing at Iron Mountain Data Centers. “This announcement further solidifies our strong market position, differentiated product offering, and most importantly our ability to serve as a strategic partner to the world’s largest companies.”

Additional highlights of the Phoenix data center campus include:

Hyper-scale ready: provides the ability to scale in a campus environment with unmatched security and reliability

Efficient hybrid-IT enablement: centralized access to hundreds of customers, clouds, carriers, and other IT services providers, making hybrid IT efficient, cost-effective and secure

Network density: carrier-neutral campus with 24 native network providers, access to diverse meet-me rooms, and the ability to connect to multiple public-cloud on-ramps

Support for multiple use cases: hyper-scale cloud node, hybrid-IT colocation, local production IT, local/regional business continuity/disaster recovery, and consolidation/migration

Energy efficiency: powered by 100% renewable energy

Operational excellence: 100% uptime SLA

Industry-leading compliance: SOC 2 Type II, SOC 3 – ISO 27001, 50001, and 140001 – HIPAA – PCI-DSS – FISMA High/NIST SP 800-53

Iron Mountain’s global data center platform consists of 15 operational facilities across 13 markets and three continents. Including leasable capacity and land and buildings held for future development, Iron Mountain’s data center platform can support more than 350 megawatts of IT capacity at full build-out. For more information on Iron Mountain Data Centers, visit https://www.ironmountain.com/digital-transformation/data-centers.