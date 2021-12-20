Indiana Governor Holcomb Makes Appointments

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (STL.News) Governor Eric J. Holcomb announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions.

Behavioral Analyst Committee

The governor made five appointments to the new committee, who will serve until December 31, 2025:

Leila Allen (Mishawaka), chief clinical officer with Lighthouse Autism Center

Jill Forte (Roanoke), executive director with Children’s Autism Center, Inc.

Vivian Heerens (Indianapolis), former IPS Innovation school teacher

Jesseca Hartman (Indianapolis), director of clinical operations with Damar ABA

Richard Turner (Centerville, OH), pediatrician with Margaret Mary Health in Southeast Indiana

Certification Appeals Board

The governor made two new appointments to the board, who will serve at the pleasure of the Governor:

The Honorable Rosemary Mandrici (South Bend), St. Joseph County Assessor

The Honorable Katie Kaufman (Seymour), Jackson County Assessor

Indiana Horse Racing Commission

The governor made one new appointment to the commission, who will serve until September 30, 2025:

Augustus “Barney” Levengood (Indianapolis), retired former executive director of the Capital Improvement Board

Indiana University Board of Trustees

The governor made one new appointment to the board, who will serve until July 1, 2022: