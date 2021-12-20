Indiana Governor Holcomb Makes Appointments

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (STL.News) Governor Eric J. Holcomb announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions.
Behavioral Analyst Committee
The governor made five appointments to the new committee, who will serve until December 31, 2025:
- Leila Allen (Mishawaka), chief clinical officer with Lighthouse Autism Center
- Jill Forte (Roanoke), executive director with Children’s Autism Center, Inc.
- Vivian Heerens (Indianapolis), former IPS Innovation school teacher
- Jesseca Hartman (Indianapolis), director of clinical operations with Damar ABA
- Richard Turner (Centerville, OH), pediatrician with Margaret Mary Health in Southeast Indiana
Certification Appeals Board
The governor made two new appointments to the board, who will serve at the pleasure of the Governor:
- The Honorable Rosemary Mandrici (South Bend), St. Joseph County Assessor
- The Honorable Katie Kaufman (Seymour), Jackson County Assessor
Indiana Horse Racing Commission
The governor made one new appointment to the commission, who will serve until September 30, 2025:
- Augustus “Barney” Levengood (Indianapolis), retired former executive director of the Capital Improvement Board
Indiana University Board of Trustees
The governor made one new appointment to the board, who will serve until July 1, 2022:
- Cindy Lucchese (Indianapolis), chief strategy officer with Penske Entertainment