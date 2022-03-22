Indiana: Donte White Sentenced For Possession of a Firearm

Indianapolis Man, Donte White Sentenced to 24 Months in Prison For Being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm

(STL.News) Donte White, 26, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was sentenced by United States District Court Chief Judge Jon E. DeGuilio on his plea of guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm, announced United States Attorney Clifford D. Johnson.

White was sentenced to 24 months in prison followed by 2 years of supervised release.

According to documents in the case, on February 2, 2021, White was found by law enforcement to be in possession of a firearm and marijuana in Hammond, Indiana. At that time, White had a prior felony conviction for robbery.

This case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Hammond Police Department. This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Caitlin M. Padula.

