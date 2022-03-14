Illinois IEMA – 2022 Flood Safety Week

2022 Flood Safety Week in Illinois

SPRINGFIELD – Flooding is the most common disaster across the country and can threaten almost every community in Illinois. The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) in partnership with all local Emergency Management agencies and the National Weather Service will be recognizing the 2022 Flood Safety Week on March 14 – March 18, 2022.

“Flooding in Illinois is a constant widespread threat that affected all communities,” said IEMA Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. “This week, we will reaffirm our dedication to keep our families safe and prepare ourselves with a comprehensive approach in personal and community preparedness against flooding.”

Additionally, IEMA has partnered with FEMA Region-5 and the national FloodSmart Campaign which highlights the importance of the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) including costs related to flooding, flood maps, and mitigation strategies.

During this week, Illinoisans are reminded:

• Do not walk, swim, or drive through flood waters Turn Around, Don’t Drown!

• Stay off bridges over fast-moving water

• Just six (6) inches of water can knock you down

• One (1) foot of moving water can sweep your vehicle away

• Update your family communications plan

• Build an emergency preparedness kit

• Know the differences between Flood Watches, Flood Advisories, and Flood warnings

Stay informed of all the flood risks in your community and be prepared to keep your family safe in the event of an emergency. For more information on flooding preparedness efforts, please visit:

Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA): www.Ready.Illinois.gov