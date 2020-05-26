Hudson County Man William Tedeschi Admits Role in Bank Robberies and Impersonating Federal Agent

(STL.News) – A Hudson County, New Jersey, man today admitted his role in two bank robberies and one attempted bank robbery and to impersonating a federal agent, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito announced.

William Tedeschi, 48, of Jersey City, New Jersey, pleaded guilty by videoconference before U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti to an indictment charging him with one count of bank robbery, one count of attempted bank robbery, and one count of impersonating a federal agent. Tedeschi was previously charged by indictment in December 2019, and his co-defendants were charged in the same indictment for their roles in a Union City bank robbery.

According to documents filed in this case and statements made in court:

On Sept. 8, 2019, Tedeschi entered a Jersey City business purporting to be an FBI agent soliciting donations for a fictitious charity benefitting law enforcement. On Nov. 5, 2019, Tedeschi and his co-defendants robbed a bank in Union City, New Jersey, and split the robbery proceeds. On Nov. 16, 2019, Tedeschi attempted to rob a bank in Newark, and on Nov. 26, 2019, Tedeschi robbed a bank in Elizabeth, New Jersey. During the two completed robberies and the attempted robbery, Tedeschi handed the bank tellers notes demanding cash.

The bank robbery charges to which Tedeschi pleaded guilty carry a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison and $250,000 fine; the impersonation of a federal officer charge carries a maximum penalty of three years and a $250,000 fine. Tedeschi’s sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 1, 2020.

U.S. Attorney Carpenito credited special agents of the FBI, under the direction of Special Agent in Charge Gregory W. Ehrie in Newark, with the investigation leading to today’s guilty plea. He also thanked the Jersey City Police Department, Elizabeth Police Department, Newark Police Department, and Union City Police Department for their assistance.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Cymetra M. Williams of the U.S. Attorney’s Office Health Care Fraud Unit in Newark.

The charge and allegations against the remaining defendants are merely accusations, and they are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

