Henderson: Leamon Williams Sentenced on Firearms Offenses

Henderson Man, Kyree Leamon Williams Sentenced to Federal Prison on Firearms Offenses

WILMINGTON, N.C (STL.News) A Henderson man was sentenced to 101 months in prison for possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and possession of a firearm by a felon. On May 17, 2021, Kyree Leamon Williams pled guilty to the charges.

According to court documents and other information presented in court, Williams, 28, was being investigated by the Henderson Police Department and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) for distribution of heroin in Henderson. Law enforcement conducted controlled purchases of heroin laced with fentanyl from Williams on multiple occasions, leading to indictments in the Vance County Superior Court.

When officers attempted to serve arrest warrants on Williams, he tried to elude police, leading them on a high-speed chase through Henderson before he stopped the car and ran on foot. After a short foot chase, Williams was apprehended. A subsequent search of his car and a residence yielded additional amounts of heroin, a stolen firearm with an extended magazine, and ammunition. Williams is a convicted felon, having prior convictions for Assault with a Deadly Weapon Inflicting Serious Injury and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

G. Norman Acker, III, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of North Carolina made the announcement after sentencing by Chief U.S. District Judge Richard E. Myers II. The Henderson Police Department, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, and the District Attorney’s Office for the 11th Prosecutorial District investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert J. Dodson prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today