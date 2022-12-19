HedgeUp (HDUP) NFT DAO Marketplace could be a favorite … – Cryptonews

Disclaimer: The text below is an advertorial article that is not part of Cryptonews.com editorial content.The cryptocurrency industry is a large marketplace with various sectors like DeFi, Gaming, NFT, DAO etc. Each of these sectors has thousands of projects in its operation.The NFT has gained more popularity among others as HedgeUp (HDUP) and Polygon (MATIC) brought new light to it. The growth of these cryptos is undoubtedly going to increase much more and boost the crypto industry.Let’s look at what makes HedgeUp and Polygon different and why Polygon holders should invest in HedgeUp.HedgeUp (HDUP) provides crypto investors with an alternative means of investment. HedgeUp (HDUP) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that bridges the long-existing gap between crypto investors and other investors. The other investors, regarded as traditional investors, often feel segregated and belittled by crypto investors.HedgeUp is a well-organized project whose aim is to unite these groups. Unlike most crypto projects focusing exclusively on blockchain and Web3 for their investors and advancement, HedgeUp is different and unique. HedgeUp brings to blockchain the excitement and daily growth of traditional investments.HedgeUp provides a platform where users can own digital crypto assets and alternative assets like luxurious watches, diamonds, gold, fine art etc. With these items and much more found on the blockchain network, HDUP can increase the growth level of the blockchain by attracting more investors.HDUP has its NFT collectibles that represent holders’ alternative investments. These collections are sold at the marketplace whenever the holder decides to sell them. One remarkable thing about HedgeUp NFT is that multiple users can own a particular NFT. Holders don’t have to bear the total cost of owning their favorite collection. Polygon (MATIC) NFT marketplace witnesses tremendous growthPolygon (MATIC) is a layer-two scaling platform that seeks to tackle the problem of projects based on the Ethereum blockchain. Ethereum has had difficulties that have affected projects built on it. Ethereum can only process about 15 transactions per second, which doesn’t equate to the number of transactions users run. Its low TPS has been one of its major issues over the years.To solve the problem of the Ethereum network, MATIC has increased its TPS to over 7000. It is multiple times the number of nodes as Ethereum and has brought many networks into its system. Its fast TPS was one of the reasons for its popularity and usage by many investors.Polygon has over 3000 decentralized applications operating in its ecosystem. Due to its fast and reliable network, some dApps moved from the Ethereum blockchain to join Polygon. Polygon focuses on bringing various blockchains together and also strives to increase the use of DeFi tools and applications.MATIC aims to provide a more generalized scaling platform for users and uses the sidechain scaling mechanism. Polygon offers a system that allows new projects to build their own highly customizable scaling platforms quickly. It provides different application layers which developers can choose from. Polygon’s NFT marketplace is experiencing a huge expansion despite the crypto winter. The network has experienced over a 100% increase in its NFT market as it has patterned with some Web2 companies. Polygon market has about ten collections with 180,000 various NFT holders. The NFT marketplace has reached its all-time high in the past few months.MATIC’s collaboration with Reddit boosted its market and attracted more holders to its ecosystem. NFT holders are excited about its partnership with Nike and Starbucks, which has caused its fame to escalate. Polygon can grow much more when it partners with the new crypto project HedgeUp. Its holders can increase more when the NFT market offers more products from Web2.HedgeUp (HDUP) might be new to the crypto world, but it has brought unique features that can change the crypto world and its investors. HedgeUp combines two seemingly different worlds to make a better one. HedgeUp is the next prominent cryptocurrency and should be in every investor’s portfolio, so get HedgeUp today.For more information on Hedge UP click the links below:Website – https://hedgeup.ioTelegram – https://t.me/HedgeUpOfficialTwitter – https://twitter.com/HedgeUpOfficialFacebook – https://www.facebook.com/HedgeUpOfficialTiktok – http://www.tiktok.com/@hedgeupofficial