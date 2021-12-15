Headlines for December 15, 2021

Top Headlines on STL.News for December 15, 2021
ST LOUIS, MO (STL.News) We would like to summarize the most active articles for the day all of which have a major impact across the country, either socially, economically, or politically.
STL.News top stories for December 15, 2021, are:
- The Fed Supervisory Practices for agencies relating to tornadoes
- Reddit files for public offering
- Derek Chauvin Pleads Guilty to Depriving George Floyd
