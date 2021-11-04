Griswold: Alicia Gardner Sentenced for Stealing

Former Property Manager, Alicia Gardner Sentenced to Prison for Stealing from Federally Subsidized Housing Complexes

(STL.News) Leonard C Boyle, Acting United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, today announced that ALICIA GARDNER, 51, of Griswold, was sentenced yesterday by U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden in Bridgeport to eight months of imprisonment, followed by three years of supervised release, for embezzling money from federally subsidized housing complexes that she had managed.

According to court documents and statements made in court, Gardner was employed by Garden Homes Management Corporation with responsibilities that included managing the Salem Village I and II housing complexes in Brooklyn, Connecticut, and the St. Mary’s housing complex in East Hartford. The housing complexes principally catered to elderly and disabled citizens receiving federal rental subsidies from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) or the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Between approximately 2009 and 2018, Gardner diverted rental payments and other tenant fees to a separate account she had set up for cable fees, and then diverted those payments to pay more than $400,000 in personal expenses. Gardner also overcharged tenants a total of more than $60,000 for cable expenses, which increased the amount of money available to be diverted. In addition, Gardner embezzled at least $70,000 in rental payments paid by St. Mary’s tenants.

Judge Bolden ordered Gardner to pay $501,656.17 in restitution.

Gardner pleaded guilty to the offense on June 3, 2021.

Gardner, who is released on a $100,000 bond, is required to report to prison on January 3, 2022.

This matter was investigated by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development – Office of the Inspector General, and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney David E. Novick.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today