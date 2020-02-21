Gov. Justice issues proclamation declaring West Virginia State University Day

(STL.News) – Today, Deputy Chief of Staff Ann Urling presented a proclamation, signed by Governor Jim Justice, declaring Feb. 21, 2020 as West Virginia State University Day. Students, faculty, and staff members attended the proclamation reading in the Governor’s Reception Room at the State Capitol.

The proclamation notes that the university is a premier regional research university that is recognized nationally for its quality education, innovative teaching, and experimental learning.

Located in Institute, WVSU was founded as the West Virginia Colored Institute by the Legislature on March 17, 1981, as a public historically black college and university. It was one of the original universities among the 1890 land-grant colleges and universities established by the second Morrill Act of 1890.

With every dollar the State invests in WVSU, the university returns $16 in economic activity, resulting in an estimated economic output of $254 million per year.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE