Business

Passavant Memorial Homes to Pay $326K – Back Wages

Smith
Smith
Passavant Memorial Homes to Pay $326K - Back Wages
Passavant Memorial Homes to Pay $326K - Back Wages

The Department of Labor recovered $326,000 in back wages and damages for 504 workers who were shortchanged overtime pay by Passavant Memorial Homes, a Pittsburgh-area residential home operator.

WARRENDALE, PA (STL.News) The U.S. Department of Labor released the following information about action taken against Passavant Memorial Homes in Warrendale, Pennsylvania.

Employer: Passavant Memorial Homes, 163 Thorn Hill Road, Warrendale, PA 15086

Investigation findings: A U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division investigation found that residential homes operator Passavant Memorial Homes failed to include non-discretionary bonuses when calculating overtime wage rates for 504 employees.  Under the Fair Labor Standards Act, these bonuses must be included when computing overtime wages.

Back wages and damages recovered:

  • $163,418 – back wages for 504 employees
  • $163,418 – liquidated damages for 504 employees

Quote:

Passavant Memorial Homes workers deliver essential care and enable people in need to live with dignity.  Yet, too often, they are shortchanged their hard-earned wages by employers that don’t include non-discretionary bonus payments in overtime calculations,” explained Wage and Hour Division District Director John DuMont in Pittsburgh.  “We’re committed to protecting these workers and ensuring they get their full pay.”

Background:

Founded in 1895, the company operates 140 residential homes that offer direct care and support services to individuals with intellectual disabilities throughout western Pennsylvania, as well as provides support and companion care in personal residences.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
By Smith
Follow:
Martin Smith is the founder and Editor in Chief of STL.News, STL.Directory, St. Louis Restaurant Review, STLPress.News, and USPress.News.  Smith is responsible for selecting content to be published with the help of a publishing team located around the globe.  The publishing is made possible because Smith built a proprietary network of aggregated websites to import and manage thousands of press releases via RSS feeds to create the content library used to filter and publish news articles on STL.News.  Since its beginning in February 2016, STL.News has published more than 250,000 news articles.  He is a member of the United States Press Agency.
Previous Article EEOC Sues Three Employers - Disability Discrimination EEOC Sues Three Employers – Disability Discrimination
Next Article UMS Heavy Equipment Rental to Pay $80K - Back Wages UMS Heavy Equipment Rental to Pay $80K – Back Wages

Your Trusted Source for Accurate and Timely Updates!

Our commitment to accuracy, impartiality, and delivering breaking news as it happens has earned us the trust of a vast audience. Stay ahead with real-time updates on the latest events, trends.

Popular Posts

Business Scam Alert – Domain Name Services

Business Scam Alert - Domain Name Services - Another domain service trying to transfer domain…

By Smith

US DOL v Tejas Chocolate & Tejas Dragon Companies

US Department of Labor files suits against the owner and operator of three popular north…

By Smith

San Lorenzo Adult Provider – Pediatrics Pay $500K – Back Wages

U.S. Department of Labor Recovers More Than $500,000 in Back Wages and Damages for 133…

By Smith