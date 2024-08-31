Passavant Memorial Homes to Pay $326K – Back Wages

The Department of Labor recovered $326,000 in back wages and damages for 504 workers who were shortchanged overtime pay by Passavant Memorial Homes, a Pittsburgh-area residential home operator.

WARRENDALE, PA (STL.News) The U.S. Department of Labor released the following information about action taken against Passavant Memorial Homes in Warrendale, Pennsylvania.

Employer: Passavant Memorial Homes, 163 Thorn Hill Road, Warrendale, PA 15086

Investigation findings: A U.S. Department of Labor Wage and Hour Division investigation found that residential homes operator Passavant Memorial Homes failed to include non-discretionary bonuses when calculating overtime wage rates for 504 employees. Under the Fair Labor Standards Act, these bonuses must be included when computing overtime wages.

Back wages and damages recovered:

$163,418 – back wages for 504 employees

Quote:

“Passavant Memorial Homes workers deliver essential care and enable people in need to live with dignity. Yet, too often, they are shortchanged their hard-earned wages by employers that don’t include non-discretionary bonus payments in overtime calculations,” explained Wage and Hour Division District Director John DuMont in Pittsburgh. “We’re committed to protecting these workers and ensuring they get their full pay.”

Background:

Founded in 1895, the company operates 140 residential homes that offer direct care and support services to individuals with intellectual disabilities throughout western Pennsylvania, as well as provides support and companion care in personal residences.