Germany's Lindner: EU must base new fiscal rules on financial solidity

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany will assess proposals from the European Commission on changes to EU fiscal debt rules but any reform must contain the core principle of financial solidity, Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Wednesday.

“With the new Stability and Growth Pact rules, we want to ensure that investment in future-oriented, competitive, sustainable economic growth can succeed without putting debt sustainability at risk,” Lindner told reporters. “A unified currency union also needs unified fiscal rules,” he said, adding there was much room for discussion among members.