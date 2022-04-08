Mexican Businessman Who Absconded in 2015, German Garcia Cano Sentenced for Bribery

(STL.News) A Mexican national who failed to appear for sentencing in 2015 was sentenced today to 10 years in prison and ordered to pay $884,174.47 in restitution for his role in a bribery scheme.

According to court documents, German Garcia Cano, 62, was the owner of GGC Enterprises, Inc., (GGC) a construction equipment rental company. Between 2009 and 2012, Maverick County paid GGC hundreds of thousands of dollars leasing heavy equipment purportedly used in construction projects in Maverick County. On October 9, 2014, Cano pleaded guilty to one count of paying a bribe to an agent of an organization receiving federal funds. By pleading guilty Cano admitted he paid bribes to Maverick County employees to insure that GGC secured leasing contracts with Maverick County.

On February 24, 2015, Cano was scheduled to be sentenced and failed to appear. A warrant for his arrest was issued that same day. In March 2015, the Court entered a bond forfeiture against Cano and a surety and a restraining order against Cano’s assets. The United States subsequently garnished on bank accounts associated with Cano, including recovering $10,000 transferred to his sister, despite his fugitive status. On July 8, 2021, Cano was rearrested and has remained in federal custody.

“The sentencing of German Cano today demonstrates our steadfast commitment to the pursuit of justice, even when criminals flee,” said U.S. Attorney Ashley C. Hoff. “By paying bribes to receive government funds, Cano fostered a culture of corruption in Maverick County, undermining the public’s faith in government. Along with our law enforcement partners, we will continue to use all available resources to root out corruption and hold wrongdoers accountable.”

“Corruption damages the very fiber of our society, as it undermines public trust,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Jason Hudson. “Thankfully, with today’s sentencing, the defendant in this case will now have to face the consequences of his actions.”

The FBI, with assistance from the Customs and Border Protection Office Internal Affairs; DEA; Texas Department of Public Safety Criminal Investigative Division; Texas Rangers; and Maverick County Sheriff’s Office, investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys James Ward and Michael Galdo, with assistance from the Department of Justice’s Office of International Affairs, prosecuted the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today