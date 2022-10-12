Finance

Gannett, owner of USA TODAY, continues cost-cutting measures

October 12, 2022
Hattie Francis
The headquarters of Gannett and the USA TODAY Network in McLean, VA.

Gannett, the owner of USA TODAY and local news operations in 45 states, on Wednesday announced a new round of cost-cutting measures that executives said were necessary to help the media company endure a challenging economic environment.

CEO and Chairman Michael Reed said the moves include a voluntary severance plan, a pause in the company’s 401(k) match and five days of unpaid leave for most employees at the end of 2022. 

“While these actions are tough, they are critical to Gannett’s long-term success,” Reed told employees during a Wednesday company-wide meeting. They “ensure we are prepared to withstand the uncertainty that lies ahead.”

The announcement follows a round of layoffs in August, in which Gannett laid off roughly 400 employees, or 3% of its U.S. workforce.  