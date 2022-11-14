stocks to buy: Gainers & Losers: LIC, Info Edge among stocks that hogged limelight on Monday – Newsmakers of D-Street | The Economic Times14 Nov 2022, 04:58 PM IST1/6Newsmakers of D-StreetThe indices ended lower on Monday amid mixed global cues. Nifty lost 20 odd points to close at 18,329, while Sensex ended 170 points lower at 61,624. Meanwhile, broader markets outperformed key indices by a margin. Here are the stocks in the news today:ET Bureau & AgenciesAfter stellar results, LIC shares logged the biggest intraday gains since listing day. The stock ended higher by 6% at Rs 664.65.Shares of the mining major ended over 4% higher at Rs 309.35 apiece after the company fixed the record date for the second interim dividend for FY23.Shares of Info Edge, which runs Naukri.com and Jeevansathi.com, ended over 6% higher at Rs 4360.85 after the company posted a net profit of Rs 93.9 crore in the September quarter of the financial year 2022-23.AgenciesShares of Indian Railways-owned subsidiary Ircon International ended 7% higher at Rs 53.4 apiece after the company reported a 38.3% rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 174.18 crore for Q2FY23.AgenciesShares of the hospital and medical services entity gained over 7% and settled at Rs 303.85 after the company reported a 67.1% jump in consolidated profit after tax year-on-year. AgenciesTo see your saved stories, click on link hightlighted in bold