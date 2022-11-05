Fusion Micro issue gets 2.95x bids on last day

Mumbai: The ?1,104-crore initial public offering of Delhi-based microfinance firm Fusion Microfinance was subscribed 2.95 times on the last day of the offer on Friday.

The issue received bids for 6.30 crore shares against the 2.14 crore shares on offer, according to the exchange data.

The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion was subscribed 8.59 times, while the portion reserved for non-institutional investors was subscribed 1.38 times. However, the retail individual investor’s segment was undersubscribed, with only 51% of the shares set aside for them receiving bids.

The IPO, which was sold in the range of ?350-368 apiece, comprises fresh issuance of shares worth ?600 crore and an offer of sale of 1.36 crore shares by promoters and existing shareholders. The net proceeds from the fresh issue will be used towards augmenting its capital base to meet future capital requirements.

Fusion Microfinance mobilised ?331.2 crore through an anchor book ahead of its IPO launch by allotting 89.99 lakh hares at ?368 apiece to 17 investors. , CLSA India, , and are the lead managers in the issue.