Foley: Remonto Maurice Johnson Sentenced in Firearm Case

Foley Man, Remonto Maurice Johnson Sentenced to Five Years in Firearm Case

MOBILE, AL (STL.News) A Foley man was sentenced today to 60 months in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, Remonto Maurice Johnson, 35, was arrested by Foley police on December 22, 2020 on domestic-violence charges. The previous day, while investigating a shooting that had occurred in a residential area of Foley, police recovered a Glock .40-caliber pistol from a driveway on South Pecan Street. Johnson had dropped the pistol while fleeing the area during the shooting, during which two individuals shot at Johnson allegedly in retaliation for the prior domestic-violence incident.

At the time of the shooting, Johnson had previously been convicted of multiple felonies, including assault and drug offenses. As part of his guilty plea, Johnson admitted that he possessed the Glock pistol, that he was a convicted felon, and that he knew he was prohibited from possessing firearms.

United States District Court Judge Terry F. Moorer ordered Johnson to serve a three-year term of supervised release upon his release from prison, during which time he will undergo testing and treatment for substance abuse. The court did not impose a fine, but Judge Moorer ordered Johnson to pay $100 in special assessments.

U.S. Attorney Sean P. Costello of the Southern District of Alabama made the announcement.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Foley Police Department investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin Roller prosecuted the case on behalf of the United States.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today