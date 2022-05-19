Florida Governor Receives Fourteen Bills from Legislature

Governor Ron DeSantis Receives Fourteen Bills from the Florida Legislature
TALLAHASSEE, FL (STL.News) Governor Ron DeSantis received the following bills from the Florida Legislature. The Governor has until June 2, 2022, to act on these bills.
- CS/SB 336 – Uniform Commercial Code
- SB 352 – Construction Liens
- CS/SB 518 – Private Property Rights to Prune, Trim and remove Trees
- CS/CS/CS/SB 706 – School Concurrency
- CS/SB 754 – Mobile Home Registration Periods
- CS/CS/SB 1140 – Alarm Systems
- CS/SB 1526 – Public Records
- CS/HB 95 – Controlled Substances
- CS/HB 899 – Mental Health of Students
- CS/HB 909 – Pollution Control Standards and Liability
- CS/CS/HB 915 – Commercial Motor Vehicle Registration
- HB 1103 – North River Ranch Improvement Stewardship District, Manatee County
- HB 1429 – City of Ocala, Marion County
- HB 1591 – Hernando County