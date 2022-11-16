Felon Convicted of Possessing “Ghost” Gun

ALEXANDRIA, Va. – An Alexandria man pleaded guilty today to being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, on April 11, Ajee Whitter, a.k.a. “Glockz,” 28, was arrested during an undercover narcotics operation conducted by Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD). During his arrest, Whitter threw into the back of a vehicle a bag which contained a 9mm semiautomatic “ghost gun” loaded with a 50-round drum magazine, along with another loaded stick magazine. The two magazines were found to contain a total of 56 rounds of ammunition. Review of Whitter’s “professorglockz” Instagram account revealed numerous pictures of Whitter in possession of the gun.

Ghost guns are firearms bearing no serial number that are typically homemade or home assembled. Whitter was previously convicted of felony robbery in Prince William County and is prohibited from possessing firearms and ammunition.

Whitter is scheduled to be sentenced on February 23, 2023. He faces a maximum of 15 years in prison. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia; Christopher Amon, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Washington Field Division; and Kevin Davis, Fairfax County Chief of Police, made the announcement after U.S. District Judge Michael S. Nachmanoff accepted the plea.

Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren Hahn is prosecuting the case.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia. Related court documents and information are located on the website of the District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia or on PACER by searching for Case No. 1:22-cr-195.