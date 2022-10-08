Feed3, Bitcoin, and Chiliz: Top 3 cryptos that can help you make gains even in a bear market – NewsBTC

Cryptocurrencies are a quintessential part of investment portfolios today, unlike a few years ago when they struggled to be taken more seriously. With the lack of a regulatory framework and blockchain technology still being in its nascent stage, cryptocurrencies struggled to make their presence felt. Cut to the present and they are now one of the most sought-after digital assets all by clocking sustained and promising results. Moreover, what has helped their case is a fast-paced development of an ecosystem that has made them more accessible. For instance, not only are there cryptocurrency trading platforms to help investors, but they can play blockchain-based games and build decentralized apps on many of these platforms.

If you have been watching crypto market news, you might have seen how their prices have been rallying. For rookie investors who are unsure about where to put their money, they could start by simply researching some of the top names like Feed3 (FD3), Bitcoin (BTC) and Chiliz (CHZ).

Feed3 will revolutionize the feedback industry

Feed3 is a decentralised platform for recording audio feedback from users of blockchain-powered games and voice notes based on artificial intelligence technology. Built on the Binance Smart Chain, the platform is interoperable with multiple blockchain systems. It has a native token, FD3, that can be used for staking, yield farming, earning rewards and contributing to the liquidity pool, among other transactional purposes.

The token is based on a deflationary model, wherein these tokens are burned regularly to keep their supply scarce. Interested users will be able to purchase the token on presale. The platform also offers the users attractive bonuses. For instance, if an Ethereum user purchases the FD3 Token they will get 8% extra tokens. As well as this, if the purchase is made in the first phase of presale, they can also look forward to extra tokens. These rewards will be varying with factors like the cryptocurrency used, the amount spent on the transaction, the time period between the purchase and the time when the user signed up on the platform.

Feed3 platform offers users a host of interesting games that are based on blockchain technology and allows them to earn rewards for their participation. The platform is powered by a niche mechanism, Freeda, which is a deep neural network algorithm. Freeda is responsible for collecting and processing the feedback and then sending it to the product development team which analyses it to derive actionable insights. These insights include information about sentiments, emotions, confidence and keywords used, and can help the platform customise its products to better suit the requirements of the users.

Bitcoin’s value crosses $24,200-mark for the first time in July

Launched in the 2000s, Bitcoin is among the oldest and leading cryptocurrencies that are still considered to be a reliable bet. It is based on an open-source, peer-to-peer lending model that facilitates fast-paced transactions and cross-border transfers of cryptocurrencies. Its native token, BTC, comes in handy while meeting any transactional obligations on the platform.

On July 20, 2022, Bitcoin crossed the $24,200 mark for the first time in the month of July. Considered to be among the top trending cryptocurrencies across the world, Bitcoin’s value touched $462 billion before correcting shortly after.

Chiliz to partner with Huobi

Chiliz is a decentralised provider of blockchain-based fintech solutions for entertainment and sports companies. It has also launched ‘Socios.com’, which is an audience engagement platform built on Chiliz blockchain system and which enables users to buy branded fan tokens of renowned sports teams.

The platform’s native token is known as CHZ and can be used for staking, yield farming and a host of other transactional purposes. Recently, Huobi announced that it would be partnering with Chiliz to launch its fan token zone. Starting July 18, Huobi will be listing Juventus Fan Token (JUV), Atletico Madrid Fan Token (ATM), Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) and the OG Fan Token (OG).

Disclaimer: This is a paid release. The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily represent those of NewsBTC. NewsBTC does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of information available in such content. Do your research and invest at your own risk.