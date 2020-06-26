Federal, State, And Local Law Enforcement Officials Will Hold News Conference Today At 10:30 A.M. To Announce Charges In Significant Gang Investigation

(STL.News) – U.S. Attorney John R. Lausch, Jr., Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown, ATF Chicago Special Agent-in-Charge Kristen deTineo, DEA Chicago Special Agent-in-Charge Robert J. Bell, IRS-CI Special Agent-in-Charge Kathy A. Enstrom, and Chicago HIDTA Executive Director Nicholas Roti will hold a news conference today to announce charges in a significant gang investigation.

The news conference will begin at 10:30 a.m. It will be held outdoors at Quincy Plaza, the east courtyard of the Dirksen Federal Building, 219 S. Dearborn Street, Chicago IL 60604. Media members will enter the building on Dearborn, proceed through security, and enter the enclosed courtyard.

Media credentials and masks will be required to access the news conference. Social distancing will be required during the conference

WHO: John R. Lausch, Jr., United States Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois, Kristen deTineo, Special Agent in Charge of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives; Robert J. Bell, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration; Kathy A. Enstrom, Special Agent in Charge of the Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigation; David Brown, Superintendent of the Chicago Police Department, and Nicholas Roti, Executive Director of Chicago HIDTA.

WHAT: The officials will announce charges against multiple defendants in a joint federal, state, and local gang investigation.

WHERE: Quincy Plaza, 219 S. Dearborn Street, Chicago IL 60604

WHEN: Friday, June 26, 2020, 10:30 A.M.

