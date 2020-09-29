Federal Reserve Board Announces Termination of Enforcement Action

Federal Reserve Board announces termination of enforcement actions with Habib Bank Limited and Habib Bank Limited New York Branch and Persons Banking Company, Inc.

Washington, DC (STL.News) The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the termination of the enforcement actions listed below:

Habib Bank Limited, Karachi, Pakistan and Habib Bank Limited New York Branch, New York, New York

Cease and Desist Order dated December 11, 2015 (PDF)

Terminated September 22, 2020

Persons Banking Company, Inc., Macon, Georgia

Written Agreement dated October 14, 2010 (PDF)

Terminated September 22, 2020