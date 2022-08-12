Federal Indictment Returned for Theft of Guns from Walmart

A federal grand jury returned a four-count indictment against Christopher Cunningham, 33, of Columbia, for conspiracy to steal guns from Walmart, theft of guns from Walmart, possession of stolen guns, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

The indictment alleges that on March 6, 2022, Cunningham and an unknown co-conspirator entered Walmart after the close of business and stole four firearms from the store’s inventory. The indictment further alleges that this incident happened after Cunningham was convicted of a crime punishable by more than one year.

Cunningham faces a maximum penalty of five years on the conspiracy charge and 10 years on each of the remaining charges. He is currently detained pending trial.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and gun violence, and to make our neighborhoods safer for everyone.

On May 26, 2021, the Department launched a violent crime reduction strategy strengthening PSN based on these core principles: fostering trust and legitimacy in our communities, supporting community-based organizations that help prevent violence from occurring in the first place, setting focused and strategic enforcement priorities, and measuring the results.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) and the City of Columbia Police Department. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Lamar J. Fyall is prosecuting the case.

U.S. Attorney Adair F. Boroughs stated that all charges in the indictment are merely accusations and that defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today