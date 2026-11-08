Federal Charges Follow Columbia Halloween Shooting

Federal Charges – Two Columbia men face federal ammunition charges as police report eight arrests, nearly 30 gunshots, and a woman seriously injured in downtown violence.

COLUMBIA, MO – November 8, 2026 (STL.News) Federal prosecutors have charged two Columbia, Missouri, men with illegally possessing ammunition following a Halloween morning shooting that left a woman seriously injured and prompted an extensive investigation involving local police and federal authorities.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Missouri announced Friday, November 6, that Detravion Latrell Coats, 21, and Treyvale Damarcus Cain-Raybon, 21, appeared before Chief U.S. Magistrate Judge Willie J. Epps Jr. in federal court. Both men face criminal complaints alleging unlawful possession of ammunition after previously being convicted of felony offenses.

The federal proceedings represent part of a considerably larger investigation into the October 31 shooting in downtown Columbia, where police say at least seven individuals discharged firearms during a confrontation in a crowded entertainment district.

According to the Columbia Police Department, approximately 30 shots were fired, eight people were arrested, and investigators recovered 11 firearms while executing search warrants connected to the incident.

A 36-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries during the gunfire. Police subsequently reported that she was in stable condition.

The investigation has involved surveillance footage, physical evidence recovered from the shooting scene, and cooperation between the Columbia Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

Federal Prosecutors Detail Allegations Against Two Men

Federal authorities allege that Coats and Cain-Raybon were among the individuals who discharged weapons during the October 31 confrontation near Ninth Street and Walnut Street.

According to the federal complaint involving Coats, investigators identified him through surveillance video recorded around the time of the shooting.

The supporting affidavit alleges that Coats fired a weapon approximately ten times over a vehicle toward a group of individuals.

Investigators subsequently recovered two Barnaul 9mm cartridge casings from the area where surveillance footage allegedly showed him firing.

Federal prosecutors also reported that Coats has previous felony convictions for involuntary manslaughter, second-degree assault, and resisting arrest associated with his involvement in an earlier shooting death.

Those convictions are relevant to the federal ammunition charge because federal law generally prohibits individuals convicted of crimes punishable by imprisonment exceeding one year from possessing firearms or ammunition, subject to statutory exceptions.

The separate complaint involving Cain-Raybon describes another sequence captured on surveillance video.

Investigators allege that Cain-Raybon was observed in an alley pointing a firearm toward another individual before moving behind a vehicle and firing twice.

Winchester 9mm cartridge casings were recovered from the area where investigators believe he discharged the weapon.

According to federal prosecutors, Cain-Raybon has a previous felony conviction for unlawful use of a weapon.

Although the allegations describe firearms being discharged, the November 6 federal complaints specifically concern unlawful possession of ammunition by individuals with prior felony convictions.

Neither man’s federal complaint constitutes a conviction in the current case.

Halloween Shooting Leaves Woman Seriously Injured

The violence occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m. Saturday, October 31, in downtown Columbia.

Officers near North Eighth Street and Walnut Street heard gunfire and responded.

During their investigation, police discovered a 36-year-old woman suffering from serious gunshot injuries.

Emergency medical personnel treated her before transporting her to a hospital.

The Columbia Police Department initially described her injuries as life-threatening. In its November 6 update, the department reported that she was in stable condition.

Local reporting based on court documents provided additional information about the circumstances surrounding her injuries.

According to ABC 17 News, the woman told investigators she was walking along the street when she was struck by gunfire. Court documents reportedly described a bullet entering her back and exiting through her chest.

Police did not release the woman’s identity in the announcement.

Authorities have not publicly established in the reviewed federal announcement which specific weapon or defendant was responsible for the gunshot that injured her.

That distinction is important because the investigation involves multiple people accused of firing weapons during the same incident.

Police Report Eight Arrests and 11 Firearms Recovered

The investigation expanded significantly during the week following the shooting.

In a November 6 public statement, Columbia Police Chief Jill Schlude said investigators had determined that at least seven individuals fired weapons during a dispute in the downtown area.

Police estimated that nearly 30 rounds were discharged.

Investigators subsequently conducted eight residential searches and recovered 11 firearms.

The Columbia Police Department identified eight people arrested or taken into custody in connection with the investigation:

Iseah Jackson, 23: Arrested October 31 and charged federally with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Arrested October 31 and charged federally with being a felon in possession of a firearm. Demarquen Allen, 28: Arrested October 31 on allegations involving unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action.

Arrested October 31 on allegations involving unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. Kelvin Clark, 22: Arrested November 3 on allegations including first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon.

Arrested November 3 on allegations including first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. Demarkus Cain Jr., 25: Arrested November 4 on allegations involving fourth-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon.

Arrested November 4 on allegations involving fourth-degree assault and unlawful use of a weapon. De’Koryion White, 23: Arrested November 5 on allegations including first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon.

Arrested November 5 on allegations including first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. Treyvale Cain-Raybon, 21: Arrested November 5 on allegations including first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon.

Arrested November 5 on allegations including first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. Detravion Coats, 21: Arrested November 5 on allegations including first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon.

Arrested November 5 on allegations including first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon. A 16-year-old male: Taken into custody November 5 on allegations including first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon.

These allegations reflect the police department’s November 6 announcement. The precise charges and procedural status of each defendant may differ between state and federal proceedings.

The involvement of a juvenile also illustrates the range of individuals investigators believe participated in the confrontation.

Separate Assault Allegations Involve Another Defendant

Among the individuals identified during the investigation is De’Koryion White, 23, who faces separate state criminal allegations.

According to ABC 17 News, court documents allege that surveillance cameras captured White firing an AR-style pistol toward a crowd of approximately 12 people in an alley near the 800 block of East Walnut Street.

Investigators reportedly recovered .223-caliber ammunition from the location where White was allegedly standing.

White was arrested November 5, and local reporting identified allegations involving first-degree assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon.

These allegations are separate from the federal ammunition complaints announced against Coats and Cain-Raybon.

The distinction matters because authorities are pursuing multiple legal avenues based on the alleged conduct and criminal histories of the individuals involved.

State prosecutors may pursue charges arising directly from alleged assaults or weapons being discharged, while federal prosecutors may pursue offenses involving prohibited possession of firearms or ammunition.

A defendant can potentially face proceedings in both jurisdictions when the underlying conduct violates separate state and federal laws.

However, multiple proceedings do not establish that any defendant committed the alleged offenses.

Surveillance Cameras Play Major Role in Investigation

Video evidence has become a central part of the investigation.

Columbia police reported reviewing footage from privately operated surveillance systems and publicly owned Flock Safety cameras.

Investigators used the recordings to examine movements around the shooting scene and identify individuals believed to have discharged firearms.

The federal complaints against Coats and Cain-Raybon describe specific actions allegedly captured on surveillance footage.

For Coats, investigators reported footage showing a person firing over a vehicle.

For Cain-Raybon, investigators described footage showing an individual pointing a firearm, retreating behind a vehicle, and firing twice.

Those observations were supplemented by cartridge casings recovered from locations associated with the alleged shooting positions.

Physical evidence can help investigators reconstruct a shooting, but the presence of cartridge casings at a location does not independently establish who fired a particular weapon or whether a specific round struck a victim.

Such conclusions depend on the totality of the evidence, including witness testimony, forensic examination, surveillance recordings, and other investigative findings.

The Columbia Police Department’s announcement underscores the role that camera systems can play in complex investigations involving multiple suspected shooters.

At the same time, any surveillance evidence introduced in criminal proceedings remains subject to examination and challenge through the judicial process.

Police Chief Describes Dangerous Downtown Confrontation

Police Chief Schlude emphasized the danger created when multiple individuals allegedly opened fire in an area occupied by other people.

In the department’s November 6 announcement, she stated that investigators believed at least seven people had fired weapons during the confrontation.

The chief said nearly 30 shots were discharged and expressed concern that additional people could have been injured or killed.

Local reporting also indicated that investigators believed the shooting stemmed from longstanding hostility between two groups.

ABC 17 News reported that Schlude characterized the confrontation as gang-related.

That characterization reflects the police department’s investigative assessment, not a judicial finding.

The incident raised public safety concerns because the shooting occurred in downtown Columbia, an area containing restaurants, entertainment establishments, and other businesses that attract visitors during evening and overnight hours.

A confrontation involving multiple armed individuals presents significant dangers beyond those directly participating in a dispute.

Stray bullets can strike pedestrians, nearby vehicles, occupied buildings, and people who have no connection to the confrontation.

In this case, police confirmed that a woman suffered serious injuries while the gunfire unfolded.

Federal and Local Authorities Coordinate Prosecution

The federal ammunition cases are being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Lauren E. Kummerer.

According to the Department of Justice, the Columbia Police Department and ATF conducted the investigation.

Federal involvement in investigations of this kind frequently centers on individuals whose prior felony convictions prohibit them from possessing firearms or ammunition.

The legal framework allows federal authorities to pursue certain weapons-related violations even when the underlying shooting is being investigated or prosecuted separately under state law.

Federal prosecutors must still prove each offense with admissible evidence.

The November 6 Justice Department announcement does not establish that either Coats or Cain-Raybon caused the woman’s injuries, nor does it report a conviction on the new federal charges.

The department identified the prosecution as part of its broader Project Safe Neighborhoods initiative.

Project Safe Neighborhoods Targets Violent Crime

Project Safe Neighborhoods is a nationwide Justice Department program that coordinates federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement resources against violent crime.

The program operates through U.S. Attorney’s offices nationwide and emphasizes partnerships designed to address specific public safety problems in individual communities.

Its approach includes identifying serious violent offenses, coordinating investigations, and pursuing criminal charges when evidence supports it.

The initiative also seeks to strengthen cooperation between agencies that may otherwise investigate related offenses separately.

In Columbia, the Halloween shooting investigation illustrates how a single incident can generate both state and federal criminal proceedings.

Local police responded to the immediate emergency, provided assistance to the injured victim, and began investigating the shooting.

Subsequent investigative work included surveillance review, identifying suspected participants, residential searches, firearm recoveries, and coordination with federal authorities.

The resulting cases involve different defendants, alleged conduct, and criminal statutes.

Federal authorities have also connected Project Safe Neighborhoods to Operation Take Back America, a broader Justice Department enforcement initiative.

The programs provide an organizational framework for cooperation, but investigators must still establish criminal responsibility individually for each defendant.

Investigation Highlights Risks of Multiple Shooters

The reported circumstances of the Columbia shooting demonstrate the challenges investigators face when numerous firearms are discharged during a single confrontation.

Police believe at least seven individuals fired weapons, creating multiple possible sources of gunfire.

That complexity can make it difficult to determine who fired a particular round, whether a specific defendant acted independently or in concert with others, and how individual actions relate to the injuries victims sustained.

Investigators must distinguish between the broader circumstances of an incident and the evidence supporting allegations against each person.

The recovery of 11 firearms also does not necessarily mean that all 11 weapons were discharged during the shooting.

Authorities have not established that conclusion in the reviewed November 6 police announcement.

Similarly, the number of individuals arrested should not be confused with the number of people convicted or the number of weapons proven to have been fired.

Those distinctions remain important as the cases proceed through the criminal justice system.

Community Safety and Continuing Investigation

The Halloween shooting occurred in a part of Columbia where large numbers of people may gather for dining, entertainment, and nightlife.

Gunfire in such an environment can have consequences extending beyond the immediate participants.

Businesses may worry about customer safety, pedestrians may become reluctant to visit affected areas, and residents may seek more information about how police intend to prevent similar incidents.

However, the available official statements do not establish a measurable economic impact on downtown businesses resulting from this particular shooting.

The immediate documented consequences include the serious injury of a woman, an extensive investigation, multiple arrests, and the recovery of firearms.

Police have indicated that their investigation remains active.

Anyone with information about the October 31 incident may contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652.

You may also submit information to CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477.

The Columbia Police Department identified the investigation under case number 2026-00302779 in its November 6 update.

What Happens Next in the Criminal Cases?

The federal cases against Coats and Cain-Raybon will proceed through the judicial process, subject to subsequent rulings, filings, and any additional prosecutorial decisions.

Federal criminal complaints initiate proceedings but do not establish guilt.

Prosecutors must satisfy applicable legal requirements, and defendants retain constitutional protections, including the right to challenge the government’s evidence.

The separate state cases may involve different hearings, evidentiary requirements, and potential outcomes.

The reviewed Justice Department announcement does not state when the federal cases will reach trial or whether additional federal charges will be filed.

Further developments could include additional court filings, hearings, indictments, or changes in the charges against individual defendants.

For now, the verified record establishes that the October 31 shooting resulted in one woman suffering serious injuries, eight people being taken into custody, 11 firearms being recovered during the investigation, and multiple criminal proceedings.

The federal ammunition charges against Coats and Cain-Raybon represent one component of the broader investigation.

The appropriate judicial proceedings will determine each defendant’s ultimate responsibility.

Presumption of Innocence

All defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. Criminal complaints, arrest reports, probable cause statements, and allegations contained in investigative affidavits are not findings of guilt. This article distinguishes previous criminal convictions from the new, unresolved criminal allegations.

STL.News independently prepared this article using the cited official government announcements and attributed local reporting. Information reflects the publicly available record reviewed as of November 8, 2026, and may change as the investigation and court proceedings continue.