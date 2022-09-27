Every primary school kid to get free breakfast under Labour’s childcare plan

EVERY primary school kid would get a free breakfast under Labour’s plans.

Shadow Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson will today announce that all pupils regardless of wealth would get a morning meal.

1 Every primary school kid will get a free breakfast under Labour’s childcare plan Credit: Getty

Schools are currently eligible for the government’s breakfast club scheme if 40 per cent of kids come from poorer families.

Labour say its expansion would cost £365million and be funded by reversing Kwasi Kwarteng’s abolition of the 45p higher tax rate.

The tax would bring in £2billion, with the remaining cash already been promised to recruit more nurses.

Ms Philipson also hopes the pledge will reduce childcare costs for parents that need to start work early

Forty-three per cent of mums have considered quitting their jobs because of crippling child care costs, according to a Mumsnet poll.

Speaking at Labour conference Ms Philipson will say: “Labour will build a modern childcare system. One that supports families from the end of parental leave through to the end of primary school.

“As the first step on that road, we will introduce breakfast clubs for every primary school child in England, driving up standards in maths, reading, and writing, and giving mams and dads choices.”

The Association of School and College Leaders said: “Not only is this important in terms of wellbeing, but it is also educationally important as pupils are not in a fit state to learn if they are hungry.”