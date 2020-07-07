Eugene Pratt Arrested in Homicide Investigation, North Highlands

Sacramento, CA (STL.News) Shortly before 1:15 a.m. on Sunday July 5, 2020, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office Communications Center received a call from a convenience store in the 4900 block of Watt Avenue regarding reports of a shooting.

Deputies responded and located an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Deputies assisted a security guard at the store who was rendering aid to the victim. Fire personnel responded and transported the victim to an area hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Homicide detectives responded and began their investigation. Detectives discovered the suspect and victim were involved in a physical altercation inside the convenience store prior to the shooting. The suspect, identified as 53-year-old Eugene Pratt returned to the store after the altercation and shot the victim. The security guard took immediate action, using his duty weapon to attempt to stop the suspect’s attack. After a short investigation, the suspect was taken into custody and it was discovered he sustained a gunshot wound to his lower body during the incident. He was transported to an area hospital to be treated for his injuries.

The identity of the victim in this case will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office after identification and notification of next of kin.

Detectives are asking anyone with information relating to this incident, to please contact the Sheriff’s Office at (916) 874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-

