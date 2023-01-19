EU needs to protect the Iranian diaspora in Europe

Belgium, (Brussels Morning Newspaper) More than a hundred days after they began, the longest-running anti-government protests in Iran since the 1979 Islamic revolution have shaken the regime, but at a heavy cost to the people. The protests that have gripped Iran since September may have diminished to some extent in recent days, but demonstrators insist the protests will not die out or fade away regardless of the government’s brutal crackdown.

More than 500 protesters, including 69 children, have been killed, according to the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA). Two protesters have been executed and at least 26 others face the same fate, after what Amnesty International calls “sham trials”.

Although nationwide demonstrations have swept Iran before – once in 2017 lasting until early 2018, and another in November 2019 – the current protests are unique, as they involve people from across society and women are taking a lead role under the slogan “Woman, Life, Freedom”.

IRAN MUST STOP KILLING ITS OWN PEOPLE: RENEW EUROPE CALLS FOR ENFORCED TARGETED SANCTIONS

On this topic for the newspaper Renew Europe Group the European Parliament strongly condemns the increasing use of the death penalty and abuses of power by Iranian security forces against peaceful protestors, calling on the Council to strengthen the sanctions against the regime and its officials, and designate the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization.

In a resolution on the EU response to the protests and executions in Iran, today approved by the plenary, our political group also deplores the Iranian regime’s supply of weapons to Russia for its war of aggression against Ukraine and urges the Council to consider reinstating some of the restrictive measures imposed on Iran prior to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

The EU must better coordinate to ensure the safety of the Iranian diaspora on its territory and to enhance support for independent human rights and civil society organizations, as well as independent media platforms, and by supporting the efforts of like-minded partners to maintain internet connectivity in Iran.

MEP Frédérique Ries

Speaking during the debate, MEP Frédérique Ries (MR, Belgium), Vice President of Renew Europe Group, said: “Mohammad Mehdi Karami, Seyyed Mohammad Hosseini, Alireza Akbari have hanged some days ago because a whole people are rising up and making Tehran tremble. The democratic revolution is not weakening and the EU must show unfailing solidarity and impose targeted sanctions. At the same time, we demand the unconditional release of the 25 Europeans, including the Belgian Olivier Vandecasteele, imprisoned without reason and sentenced in a sham of justice. We must act united to save our hostages.”

MEP, Bart Groothuis

Renew Europe MEP, Bart Groothuis (VVD, The Netherlands), Vice-Chair of the Delegation for relations with Iran, added: “Putting the IRGC on EU’s terror list is not just condemning IRGCs dangerous ideology and terror activities, it is above all a strong signal of support to the brave Iranian people. Blocking IRGC propaganda, IRGC financial assets, and travel opportunities will also help to protect the Iranian diaspora in Europe. Women, life, and freedom start with listing IRGC as a terror organization.”