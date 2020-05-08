EPA Awards $600,000 to Clean Up Brownfields in St. Louis Region

The Awardees are St. Louis Development Corporation (SLDC); and the Land Clearance Redevelopment Authority (LCRA)

St. Louis, MO (STL.News) Today it was announced that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has awarded $600,000 to the St. Louis Development Corporation (SLDC); and the Land Clearance Redevelopment Authority (LCRA), which is managed by the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership. Each has been awarded $300,000 for cleanup of brownfields in the St. Louis region. These grants are part of 155 grants for communities and tribes totaling over $65.6 million in EPA brownfields funding through the agency’s Assessment, Revolving Loan Fund, and Cleanup Grant Programs.

“St. Louis Development Corporation is extremely grateful for this opportunity to continue our partnership with the U.S. EPA to address brownfields in our community. The EPA has been a great partner over the years, and their support will allow us to continue to address vacancy and abandonment in historically distressed and under-served areas of the city,” said Otis Williams, Executive Director, SLDC.

“The EPA is a great supporter of redevelopment work in St. Louis City and County allowing us to revitalize areas, improve economic vitality and increase the safety and health of residents and businesses in the community,” said Rodney Crim, CEO and President of the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership. “These funds will complement the Partnership’s existing Brownfield Revolving Loan Fund that creates strategic partnerships with developers who are assessing and cleaning up derelict properties, preparing them for new development.”

The funds will be used to clean up designated sites in north St. Louis City and County.