eOrderSTL adds multiple new restaurant partners to its online ordering platform.

ST. LOUIS, MO/June 1, 2026 (STL.News) eOrderSTL is owned and managed by St. Louis Restaurant Review and its parent company, St. Louis Media, LLC, parent company to STL.News as well.

eOrderSTL was launched on March 2, 2025, marking its fourth year online and processing more than $6 million in orders without any technology failures.

The platform recently announced on St. Louis Restaurant Review that it has added multiple Mexican restaurants, including those in STL.News has added to its business directory. Visit the Order Online page to view all eOrderSTL partners.

The restaurants added to eOrderSTL and STL.News business directory is as follows:

Additionally, more Mexican restaurants have been added to OrderMyFood.net, a sister site to eOrderSTL for restaurants outside the St. Louis Metro region. The additional restaurants added to OrderMyFood.net are as follows:

Some of the reasons for the success of eOrderSLT are easy to understand in this complex world of technology, as technology continues to advance faster than consumers can adapt and learn. However, the following features set eOrderSTL apart from the major online delivery companies:

Local sales and support

Text Message Marketing

Email Marketing

Free website to generate traffic for increased sales, built using AI for maximum online exposure.

Tablet consolidation – one tablet for all major online delivery companies, such as DoorDash, GrubHub, Uber Eats, and eOrderSTL, that accepts the orders, auto-confirms them, and prints the ticket without any hassle or effort.t

These are some of the most obvious reasons for the success of this locally owned online ordering platform.

As a technology company, St. Louis Media, LLC is at the leading edge of technological changes, including SEO for AI Search.

They are leveraging AI at every level, from service, content production, analysis, and more, to learn the use and benefits of this new technology that is in the process of making Google search a historical event. More consumers are relying on AI Search over the traditional Google search. Even Google is moving from traditional search to AI Search, using its version of AI, Gemini.

AI is and will continue to affect everybody’s lives as companies discover new ways to use it to enhance their businesses, simplify processes, and increase reliability.

All restaurants need to reevaluate their websites and online ordering platforms to ensure they are configured correctly for inclusion in AI Searches. Most are not, as SEO is more important than ever. Content is more important than ever for AI Search because all AI responses come from websites. Owning a small business website will become increasingly important, and if your website doesn’t comply, it will not be found, reducing or eliminating your visibility in AI Search.

AI Search is making things simpler, but it is also making it more difficult for small businesses to make the best choice, because most have got it wrong before. Some believe that SEO is dead due to AI Search, but nothing is further from the truth.

Many consumers believe that AI has or knows the information. Not true! AI platforms such as ChatGPT or Google’s Gemini rely solely on the web, with massive numbers of data centers scanning it and applying logic to produce responses. AI Search is a much more sophisticated version of Google Search, which is why the country is going wild over the surge in demand for data centers. Traditional search was slower and produced unreliable results, but new data centers are required to support the advanced searches generated by AI platforms.