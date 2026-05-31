El Maguey Mexican Restaurant – Mexico Rd, St. Peter’s, MO

El Maguey Mexican Restaurant at 7139 Mexico Rd, in St. Peter’s, MO, has been serving the community since June 2004.

ST. PETER’s, MO (STL.News) In a restaurant landscape where turnover is the norm and today’s hot spot is tomorrow’s vacant storefront, longevity tells a story that no advertising can replicate. El Maguey Mexican Restaurant at 7139 Mexico Road in St. Peters, Missouri, is approaching a milestone that very few independent restaurants ever reach — 22 years of continuous service to the St. Charles County community. As the restaurant marks that anniversary in June 2026, it does so not with fanfare forced from the outside, but with the quiet confidence of a place that has earned its standing one plate at a time, one family at a time, one decade at a time.

Since opening its doors in 2004, El Maguey has become a fixture in the daily lives of St. Peter’s residents. Located at the accessible intersection of Mexico Road and Mid Rivers Mall Drive, the restaurant occupies a spot that has seen the surrounding community grow and evolve dramatically over two decades. Through all of it — the commercial development, the shifting dining trends, and the economic disruptions that have rattled the industry — El Maguey has remained a constant, dependable presence that regulars rely on and newcomers quickly discover.

The Food That Built the Following

Any restaurant that survives 22 years does so because it feeds people well and feeds them consistently. At El Maguey, the menu is a broad, satisfying tour through the best of Mexican and Latin American cooking — built on fresh ingredients, traditional techniques, and the understanding that authenticity is what keeps diners coming back.

The kitchen takes its classics seriously. Enchiladas arrive with the kind of rich, layered flavor that only comes from sauces made with care and from properly seasoned protein. Tacos — available in a range of preparations — draw loyal fans who have been ordering the same combination for years without once feeling the need to vary it. The chile relleno, a dish that distinguishes committed Mexican kitchens from casual ones, is a menu staple that has earned its share of devoted regulars. Quesadillas, burritos, and tostadas round out a menu that covers the full range of traditional favorites without ever feeling like a greatest-hits formula.

The Burrito Gigante has developed almost legendary status among regular diners — an oversized, generously filled creation that has become one of the most talked-about items on the menu. Steak fajitas arrive sizzling and aromatic, stacked with peppers and onions and served with warm tortillas. For seafood lovers, shrimp preparations — including a garlic shrimp dish served on a bed of rice with lettuce, tomato, and sliced avocado — add welcome variety. The lunch specials, served Monday through Saturday from 11 am to 3 pm, offer exceptional value, pairing combinations like a taco and enchilada or a burrito and beans in portions that never feel like they were trimmed to meet a price point.

Fresh pico de gallo, made in-house, shows up consistently in customer feedback as one of the small but meaningful details that signal a kitchen focused on quality rather than shortcuts. It’s the kind of attention that doesn’t make headlines but builds loyalty over years and decades.

Happy Hour, the Bar, and Something for Everyone

El Maguey’s appeal extends well beyond the dinner plate. The bar program has built its own following, anchored by margaritas that regulars have been ordering since the early years of the restaurant’s operation. Happy hour brings discounted drinks and food specials that draw after-work crowds and provide one of the better values in St. Charles County dining. The full bar offers cocktails, beer, wine, and spirits — enough range to suit a solo diner unwinding at the bar as comfortably as a group celebrating a promotion.

The dining room is casual and colorful, with décor that reflects the warmth and vibrancy of Mexican culture without tipping into the overdone theme-restaurant territory. It’s loud on busy nights in the way that good restaurants are loud — full of conversation, laughter, and the ambient energy of a room where people are genuinely enjoying themselves.

A Gathering Place for Every Occasion

Over 22 years, El Maguey has become the go-to venue for celebrations large and small throughout the St. Peters area. The restaurant actively accommodates private gatherings and special events, from graduation parties and birthday dinners to rehearsal celebrations and corporate luncheons. Each event is approached individually, with the team working to meet the group’s specific needs rather than slotting everyone into a one-size-fits-all package. Families with children are always welcome; the restaurant is fully wheelchair-accessible, and walk-in seating makes a spontaneous weeknight dinner as effortless as a planned occasion.

Takeout and delivery options extend the El Maguey experience beyond the dining room, giving customers the flexibility to bring their favorite dishes home without sacrificing quality or freshness.

Twenty-Two Years and Still Going Strong

June 2026 marks a genuine achievement. El Maguey Mexican Restaurant on Mexico Road has nourished the St. Peters community for more than two decades with bold food, friendly service, and a dining environment people genuinely want to return to. That kind of track record isn’t built on marketing — it’s built on meals that consistently hit the mark and on a staff that treats every customer like someone worth keeping.

Here’s to 22 years, and to the many more that are sure to follow.

Business hours:

Sunday – 11:00 am – 10:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 10:00 pm Monday – 11:00 am – 10:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 10:00 pm Tuesday – 11:00 am – 10:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 10:00 pm Wednesday – 11:00 am – 10:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 10:00 pm Thursday – 11:00 am – 10:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 10:00 pm Friday – 11:00 am – 10:30 pm

– 11:00 am – 10:30 pm Saturday – 11:00 am – 10:30 pm

NOTE: Business hours are subject to change without notice.

Business structure:

Legal Name : El Primo Inc. dba El Maguey Mexican Restaurant

: El Primo Inc. dba El Maguey Mexican Restaurant Principal Office Address : 7239 Mexico Rd, St. Peter’s, MO

: 7239 Mexico Rd, St. Peter’s, MO Charter Number : 00591260

: 00591260 Date Formed : June 4, 2024 (as of June 2026, it will celebrate 22 years of business)

: June 4, 2024 (as of June 2026, it will celebrate 22 years of business) Status : Good Standing (as of April 1, 2026)

: Good Standing (as of April 1, 2026) Registered Agent : Karen Delapaz

: Karen Delapaz Source: Missouri Secretary of State

Name, address, and phone (NAP):

El Maguey Mexican Restaurant

7139 Mexico Road

St. Peter’s, Missouri 63376

Phone: 636-397-5858

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