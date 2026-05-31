El Maguey Mexican Restaurant – Wentzville, MO

El Maguey Mexican Restaurant, 1075 W Pearce Blvd, Wentzville, MO, has served the community since November 2003.

More Than Two Decades of Flavor in the Heart of Wentzville

WENTZVILLE, MO (STL.News) When November 2003 rolled around, Wentzville was a very different place — a quieter, smaller community on the edge of St. Charles County still finding its stride. Into that landscape stepped El Maguey Mexican Restaurant, a dining destination built on a straightforward yet powerful promise: to serve honest, boldly flavored Mexican food made with fresh ingredients, to treat every guest like family, and never to cut corners on quality. More than twenty years later, that promise hasn’t wavered for a single day. While the surrounding city has grown into one of Missouri’s fastest-growing communities, El Maguey has remained the constant — the trusted table where Wentzville comes to eat, celebrate, and gather.

A Menu That Celebrates the Depth of Mexican Cuisine

El Maguey’s menu is a love letter to the traditions of Mexican cooking, spanning the full spectrum of flavors that make this cuisine one of the most beloved in the world. Guests arrive craving the restaurant’s legendary sizzling fajitas — a tableside spectacle of grilled meats, caramelized onions, and roasted peppers, served in a cast-iron skillet still popping and fragrant with smoke. The aroma alone turns heads across the dining room.

But fajitas are just the beginning. The kitchen produces house-made tamales wrapped with care and authenticity, a rotating selection of combination plates that let diners explore multiple dishes in a single sitting, and a full lineup of classics that include tacos, burritos, enchiladas, and quesadillas — each prepared with the same attention to seasoning and freshness that has kept guests coming back for over two decades. Chile rellenos stuffed to bursting, a deeply satisfying pork burrito crowned with cheese dip and tomatillo sauce, taquitos mexicanos crisped to golden perfection alongside rice and beans — this is a menu built not for trends, but for the kind of satisfaction that makes people plan their week around a return visit.

Guests with specific dietary needs are welcome here, too. El Maguey has long offered gluten-free and lighter fare options without sacrificing the bold flavors that define the menu, making it a comfortable choice for groups with diverse needs.

Handcrafted Margaritas and a Bar Worth Toasting

No authentic Mexican dining experience is complete without a proper margarita, and El Maguey takes its bar program seriously. Handcrafted margaritas are mixed to order, balanced between tart citrus and smooth tequila, and served in generous portions that pair perfectly with the food. Whether you prefer yours on the rocks with salt, blended, or flavored with a seasonal twist, the bar delivers a drink worth savoring. It’s the kind of margarita that makes a Tuesday feel like a Friday.

A Welcoming Atmosphere Built for Everyone

Walk through the doors at El Maguey, and you immediately sense that this is a place designed for real life — not Instagram moments, not minimalist tasting menus, but the honest pleasure of a great meal shared with people you care about. The dining room is warm and inviting, with a lively yet comfortable energy that works equally well for a solo lunch, a date night, a family birthday, or a post-game dinner with the team. Large parties are accommodated with ease, and the staff moves with the kind of practiced efficiency that comes from years of experience serving a loyal, high-volume crowd.

Families with young children feel genuinely at home here. The kid-friendly menu makes it effortless for parents to find something that even the pickiest eaters will enjoy, and the welcoming vibe means no one feels rushed or out of place. Free parking is available every day in the adjacent lot, so arriving is never a hassle.

The service at El Maguey is one of the reasons guests keep returning. Staff members are attentive, personable, and fast — drinks are refilled before you notice they’re low, and hot food arrives hot. It’s the small things done consistently that build the kind of reputation El Maguey has earned across St. Charles County.

Catering That Brings the Fiesta to You

El Maguey extends its hospitality far beyond the four walls of the restaurant. The catering program allows businesses, families, and event organizers to bring the restaurant’s celebrated flavors directly to their gatherings — delivered hot, fresh, and ready to impress. Whether it’s a corporate lunch, a backyard party, a graduation celebration, or a community event, the catering team handles the food so hosts can focus on enjoying the moment.

Wentzville’s Anchor for Authentic Mexican Dining

In a county full of dining options, El Maguey has earned something rare: true loyalty. Generations of Wentzville families have made it their tradition, their go-to, their default answer when someone asks where to eat. That staying power doesn’t happen by accident — it’s the result of more than twenty years of consistent food, genuine hospitality, and a deep commitment to the community that has supported this restaurant since its very first day in November 2003.

Whether you’re a longtime regular or about to walk through those doors for the first time, El Maguey Mexican Restaurant is ready to earn your table. Come hungry.

El Maguey in Wentzville, MO, business hours:

Sunday – 11:00 am – 10:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 10:00 pm Monday – 11:00 am – 10:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 10:00 pm Tuesday – 11:00 am – 10:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 10:00 pm Wednesday – 11:00 am – 10:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 10:00 pm Thursday – 11:00 am – 10:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 10:00 pm Friday – 11:00 am – 10:30 pm

– 11:00 am – 10:30 pm Saturday – 11:00 am – 10:30 pm

NOTE: Business hours are subject to change without notice. Please call the restaurant to verify critical information.

Business structure:

Legal Name : La Playa Incorporated dba El Maguey Mexican Restaurant

: La Playa Incorporated dba El Maguey Mexican Restaurant Principal Office Address : 1075 W Pearce Blvd, Wentzville, MO 63385-1019

: 1075 W Pearce Blvd, Wentzville, MO 63385-1019 Charter Number : 00551138

: 00551138 Date Formed : November 7, 2003

: November 7, 2003 Status : Good Standing (as of May 31, 2026)

: Good Standing (as of May 31, 2026) Registered Agent : Mario Delapaz

: Mario Delapaz Source: Missouri Secretary of State

Name, address, and phone (NAP):

El Maguey Mexican Restaurant

1075 West Pearce Blvd

Wentzville, Missouri 63385-1019

Phone: 636-332-5372

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