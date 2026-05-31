El Maguey Mexican Restaurant – St. Charles, Missouri

El Maguey Mexican Restaurant, 1151 South Duchesne Drive, St. Charles, MO, has been serving the community since November 5, 1992.

A St. Charles Tradition Since 1992

ST. CHARLES, MO (STL.News) Some restaurants open with big promises and disappear before the decade is out. Others quietly become part of the fabric of a community — woven into birthdays and anniversaries, Tuesday night dinners and Sunday afternoon lunches, first dates and family traditions that span generations. El Maguey Mexican Restaurant in St. Charles, Missouri, is that second kind of place. Since first opening its doors on November 5, 1992, El Maguey has spent 34 years doing what it does best: serving bold, authentic Mexican cuisine with genuine warmth, generous portions, and an unwavering commitment to the guests who walk through its doors.

34 Years of Earned Trust

That kind of longevity doesn’t happen by accident. In an industry where restaurants close as quickly as they open, 34 years of continuous service is a remarkable achievement — one that reflects not just great food, but a deep, earned trust between this restaurant and the St. Charles community it proudly calls home. El Maguey has fed first-graders who are now sending their own kids to school. It has hosted graduation dinners, retirement celebrations, and quiet midweek meals for people who simply needed a satisfying plate of food and a friendly face. Through every season and every changing tide, El Maguey has remained a constant, reliable, welcoming, and delicious.

Authentic Mexican Cooking, Made the Right Way

At the heart of everything El Maguey does is an uncompromising dedication to authentic Mexican cooking. The kitchen doesn’t take shortcuts. Sauces are prepared in-house, meats are seasoned with care, and ingredients are sourced fresh and handled daily to ensure every dish that leaves the kitchen meets the standard that regulars have come to expect over three and a half decades. The menu is extensive — one of the most comprehensive you’ll find at any Mexican restaurant in the region — offering something for every taste and every appetite.

A Menu Built for Every Craving

Craving something hearty and satisfying? The fajitas arrive at your table sizzling hot, rich with flavor, and piled generously. The enchiladas, whether smothered in red sauce, green chile verde, or the restaurant’s signature preparations, consistently draw praise from first-time visitors and longtime regulars alike. Burritos are stuffed to order, tacos are crisp and flavorful, and the chile rellenos are a standout for anyone who appreciates classic Mexican technique done right. For those who prefer a lighter experience, El Maguey’s vegetarian options are thoughtfully prepared and equally satisfying — proof that great Mexican food isn’t just about the meat.

Legendary Margaritas Worth Raising a Glass To

And then there are the margaritas. Ask any St. Charles local about El Maguey, and the margaritas will come up almost immediately. Crafted with care and available in a range of flavors that go well beyond the ordinary, these drinks have become something of a local legend in their own right. The frozen Pina Colada Margarita is a fan favorite, the Mango Margarita brings a tropical brightness that pairs beautifully with the bold flavors on the plate, and the Raspberry on the Rocks has earned its own loyal following over the years. Whether you’re unwinding after a long week or raising a glass to mark a special occasion, El Maguey’s bar delivers.

Warm Atmosphere, Attentive Service, Familiar Faces

The dining room itself carries the comfortable, lived-in character of a place that has genuinely been part of people’s lives for decades. It’s casual and relaxed — never pretentious, always inviting. The staff moves with the efficiency and ease that only comes from experience, and service here is consistently fast and attentive without ever feeling rushed. The owner remains a visible, hands-on presence, and that personal investment shows in every aspect of the restaurant’s operation. Guests are not just customers here — they are welcomed like neighbors, because after 34 years, many of them truly are.

Perfect for Every Occasion — Dine-In, Takeout, or Delivery

El Maguey is equally well-suited for intimate dinners and larger group gatherings. The restaurant accommodates parties of all sizes, making it a go-to destination for family get-togethers, team lunches, birthday celebrations, and casual meetups with friends. Takeout and delivery options are available for those nights when you want the El Maguey experience from the comfort of your own home — and the food travels just as well as it does in-house.

Here’s to 34 Remarkable Years

As El Maguey celebrates 34 years of service to St. Charles and the greater Missouri community, it does so with the same spirit that launched it on a November day back in 1992: a passion for authentic Mexican food, a dedication to the people it serves, and a great pride in being far more than just a restaurant. El Maguey is a tradition. It is a gathering place. It is living proof that when you do things right — with heart, consistency, and genuine care for every guest — a community will stand behind you not just for years, but for decades.

Here’s to 34 remarkable years of excellence — and to many, many more great ones ahead.

El Maguey Mexican Restaurant in St. Charles, MO, business hours:

Sunday – 11:00 am – 10:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 10:00 pm Monday – 11:00 am – 10:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 10:00 pm Tuesday – 11:00 am – 10:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 10:00 pm Wednesday – 11:00 am – 10:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 10:00 pm Thursday – 11:00 am – 10:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 10:00 pm Friday – 11:00 am – 10:30 pm

– 11:00 am – 10:30 pm Saturday – 11:00 am – 10:30 pm

NOTE: Business hours are subject to change without notice.

Business structure:

Legal Name : Missouri’s Rio Verde Inc. dba El Maguey Mexican Restaurant

: Missouri’s Rio Verde Inc. dba El Maguey Mexican Restaurant Principal Office Address : 1151 S Duchesne Dr, Saint Charles, MO 63301-4837

: 1151 S Duchesne Dr, Saint Charles, MO 63301-4837 Charter Number : 00372900

: 00372900 Date Formed : November 5, 1002

: November 5, 1002 Status : Good Standing (as of May 31, 2026)

: Good Standing (as of May 31, 2026) Registered Agent : Manuel Jaime

: Manuel Jaime Source: Missouri Secretary of State

Name, address, and phone (NAP):

El Maguey Mexican Restaurant

1151 South Duchesne Drive

St. Charles, Missouri 63301-4837

Phone: 636-949-8848

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