El Maguey Mexican Restaurant – N St. Peter’s Pkwy – St. Peter’s, MO

El Maguey Mexican Restaurant, 3601 N St. Peter’s Pkwy, St. Peter’s, MO, has been serving the community since 1996.

ST. PETER’s, MO (STL.News) There are restaurants you try once and forget, and there are restaurants that quietly become part of your life. El Maguey Mexican Restaurant on North St. Peters Parkway has been the latter for tens of thousands of St. Peters residents since the day it first opened in December 1996. Nearly three decades of sizzling fajitas, hand-crafted margaritas, and genuine hospitality have cemented this restaurant as one of the most trusted and beloved dining destinations in St. Charles County — and it shows no signs of slowing down.

Nearly 30 Years of Community Trust

Longevity in the restaurant business is never guaranteed. It is earned — one satisfied guest at a time, one consistent meal at a time, one welcoming visit at a time. Since December 1996, El Maguey has been doing exactly that for the people of St. Peters. Families who first walked through these doors as young parents are now bringing their grandchildren. Regulars who discovered the restaurant years ago have since built careers, raised families, and kept coming back because El Maguey has never let them down. That kind of loyalty is the truest measure of a restaurant’s worth, and by that measure, El Maguey stands tall.

Authentic Mexican Cooking — No Shortcuts, No Compromises

What has kept guests returning to El Maguey for nearly 30 years begins in the kitchen. This is a restaurant that takes authentic Mexican cooking seriously. Sauces are crafted in-house, meats are seasoned with care and cooked to order, and every ingredient is handled with the attention that true Mexican cuisine deserves. The menu is expansive and thoughtfully built — covering everything from beloved classics to specialty preparations that reflect the full depth of Mexican culinary tradition. Whether you are a lifelong fan of the cuisine or still discovering your favorites, El Maguey’s kitchen is ready to impress.

A Menu That Leaves Nobody Hungry

From the first chip and salsa to the last satisfying bite, dining at El Maguey is an experience built around generosity and bold, authentic flavor. Sizzling fajitas — beef, chicken, shrimp, or a combination — arrive at the table with an unmistakable presence. Enchiladas smothered in rich sauces, stuffed burritos topped with house cheese dip, crispy tacos built to order, and classic chile rellenos made the traditional way are just a few standout dishes that keep the dining room full every night. Vegetarian guests are equally well served, with thoughtfully prepared plant-based options that deliver the same bold flavors found throughout the menu.

Margaritas That Have Earned a Following of Their Own

No visit to El Maguey is complete without experiencing the margaritas, and the St. Peter’s Parkway location has built a devoted following around them. From frozen favorites to craft preparations on the rocks, the bar delivers drinks as memorable as the food beside them. Pitchers are available for groups, and the flavor selection goes well beyond the standard — giving every guest the chance to find their personal signature order. Pair one with a plate of fajitas or enchiladas, and you have the kind of meal that turns an ordinary evening into a small but satisfying celebration.

A Welcoming Space for Every Occasion

The atmosphere at El Maguey is warm, relaxed, and entirely unpretentious — exactly the kind of environment that makes people want to linger a little longer at the table. The staff is known for being friendly, fast, and genuinely attentive, making guests feel like regulars from the very first visit. The restaurant accommodates gatherings of all sizes, from quiet dinners for two to large family celebrations. Catering services are also available, making it easy to bring the El Maguey experience to your next birthday party, corporate event, holiday gathering, or wedding festivity.

Convenient No Matter How You Order

El Maguey understands that life doesn’t always slow down enough for a sit-down dinner, which is why takeout and delivery are always available. Whether you are feeding the family on a busy weeknight or simply craving a great burrito from home, El Maguey makes it effortless. The food travels beautifully, arriving with the same quality and flavor you would expect at the table. With free parking and an easy-access location right on North St. Peters Parkway, getting to El Maguey — or getting El Maguey to you — has never been simpler.

Celebrating Nearly Three Decades of Excellence

As El Maguey reflects on its journey from those first days of December 1996 to today, the pride in what has been built here is evident in every plate served and every guest welcomed through the door. This restaurant is more than a place to eat — it is a gathering point where friendships are strengthened, milestones celebrated, and great food shared across generations. The dedication to quality, consistency, and genuine care for every guest that defined El Maguey at its founding remains just as strong today.

Here’s to nearly 30 years of outstanding service — and to the many great years still ahead.

El Maguey at N St. Peter’s Pkwy, in St. Peter’s, MO, business hours:

Sunday – 11:00 am – 10:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 10:00 pm Monday – 11:00 am – 10:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 10:00 pm Tuesday – 11:00 am – 10:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 10:00 pm Wednesday – 11:00 am – 10:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 10:00 pm Thursday – 11:00 am – 10:00 pm

– 11:00 am – 10:00 pm Friday – 11:00 am – 10:30 pm

– 11:00 am – 10:30 pm Saturday – 11:00 am – 10:30 pm

NOTE: Business hours are subject to change without notice.

El Maguey Mexican Restaurant at N St. Peter’s Pkwy, St. Peter’s, MO, business structure:

Legal Name : Missouri’s Rio Grande Inc. dba El Maguey Mexican Restaurant

: Missouri’s Rio Grande Inc. dba El Maguey Mexican Restaurant Principal Office Address : 3601 N Saint Peters Pkwy, Saint Peter’s, MO 63376-7303

: 3601 N Saint Peters Pkwy, Saint Peter’s, MO 63376-7303 Charter Number : 00434303

: 00434303 Date Formed : December 9, 1996

: December 9, 1996 Status : Good Standing (as of May 31, 2026)

: Good Standing (as of May 31, 2026) Registered Agent : Mario A. De La Paz

: Mario A. De La Paz Sources: Missouri Secretary of State

Name, address, and phone (NAP):

El Maguey Mexican Restaurant

3601 N St. Peter’s Parkway

St. Peter’s, Missouri 63376-7303

Phone: 636-477-7900

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